First session of Questions to the First Minister for new UKIP leader Caroline Jones

The final item today is a debate on the Older People's Commissioner for Wales's Annual Report 2017-18 .

Sarah Rochira’s final day as commissioner will be Friday 1 June after six years in the post.

She says in the report that "there is much good work and good practice underway across Wales to improve older people’s lives".

However, she adds that "much more still needs to be done to recognise older people as the vital asset that they are to Wales, to uphold their rights, to protect them from harm, to deliver the changes they want and need to see, and to make the aspiration that underpins much of our policy and legislation in Wales a reality in older people’s day-to-day lives."