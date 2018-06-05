Senedd

Questions to the First Minister

Summary

  1. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the First Minister
  2. Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Transport: Rail Services and the South Wales Metro
  3. Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services: Update on Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board
  4. Statement by the Minister for Welsh Language and Lifelong Learning: Update on Welsh Language priorities
  5. Statement by the Leader of the House and Chief Whip: Update on the Better Jobs, Closer to Home Programme
  6. Statement by the Minister for Housing and Regeneration: Changes to the Park Homes Commission Rate