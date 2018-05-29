MEPs debate new 'posted workers' rules

French centre-right MEP Elisabeth Morin-Chartier says the update to the rules is about ensuring "equality and justice", and "equal rules on pay for equal work".

Ms Morin-Chartier was one of two MEPs who represented the European Parliament during negotiations on the revision of posted workers rules.

The other, Agnes Jongerius from the Dutch Labour party, says the updated legislation will "put an end" to the undercutting of wages and "unfair competition".