Luxembourg PM addresses MEPs

Mr Bettel moves to institutional matters and the controversial 'Spitzenkandidat' process for deciding the president of the EU Commission.

Under the convention, the job is awarded to the candidate selected by the political group which wins the most seats in European Parliament elections - due next year.

The group candidates, he says to some applause, should also head the party lists for a constituency of transnational MEPs in the assembly.

The European Parliament backs the 'Spitzenkandidat' process but ruled out introducing pan-EU seats at a vote earlier this year.