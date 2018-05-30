Luxembourg PM addresses MEPs
Summary
- Luxembourg PM Xavier Bettel makes speech on future of EU
- At 11.00 BST: MEPs hear speech from outgoing Colombian President
- Final vote on new EU tariff powers during voting session
- This afternoon: Debate on practice of offering 'golden visas' to investors
- MEPs will also debate report into manipulation of milometers in used cars
Luxembourg PM backs transnational lists
Debate on the future of Europe
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Mr Bettel moves to institutional matters and the controversial 'Spitzenkandidat' process for deciding the president of the EU Commission.
Under the convention, the job is awarded to the candidate selected by the political group which wins the most seats in European Parliament elections - due next year.
The group candidates, he says to some applause, should also head the party lists for a constituency of transnational MEPs in the assembly.
The European Parliament backs the 'Spitzenkandidat' process but ruled out introducing pan-EU seats at a vote earlier this year.
Bettel: We do not favour pooling sovereign debt
Debate on the future of Europe
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Mr Bettel continues that, with growth having returned to all EU countries, the "time is right" to strengthen the eurozone and single market.
He also calls for the single market to be strengthened with regards to the sale of digital goods, and calls for more investment in innovation.
He says Luxembourg is aware of the need to promote the general interests of the eurozone but notes he is not in favour of the "communitarisation" of sovereign debts.
He also says the proposals for the next long-term EU budget tabled by the European Commission earlier this month are a "good basis" for negotiations.
Bettel: British citizenship applications shows 'value' of EU
Debate on the future of Europe
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Switching briefly into English, Mr Bettel tells MEPs there are "many" British citizens in Luxembourg who have applied for citizenship there.
He says the number of applications is "proof of the huge added value" to goods and services that comes from the freedoms afforded by EU citizenship.
Luxembourg PM: EU 'protects our sovereignty'
Debate on the future of Europe
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Xavier Bettel begins with a plea for European unity, particularly given the context of the "unpredictable nature of some of our partners".
He says Luxembourg is one of the first countries to sign up to the idea of hosting "citizens' dialogues" to discuss future priorities, an idea proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron.
For people in Luxembourg, membership of the EU "protects our sovereignty" in a globalised world, he tells MEPs.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to coverage of this European Parliament plenary sitting in Strasbourg.
This morning Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel will become the sixth European leader to make a speech on the future of the EU after Brexit.
After the speech EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker – whom Mr Bettel replaced as Luxembourg's leader – will speak, along with MEPs.
Mr Bettel’s liberal Democratic Party has been in coalition government with the Socialists and Greens since October 2013.
Parliamentary elections are due later this year.