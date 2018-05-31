MEPs debate use of zero-hour contracts
Summary
- MEPs debate use of zero-hour contracts in EU
- They will then discuss this month's motions on human rights
- One calls for the release of jailed British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
- Later: Vote on report calling for action over car milometer manipulation
Live Reporting
By Paul Seddon
All times stated are UK
Tory MEP: Detentions 'place strain' on EU-Iran relations
Human rights motions
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Conservative MEP Charles Tannock says the detention of dual EU nationals "places a strain" on the bloc's relations with Iran.
Dual nationals are often denied consular access because Iran does not recognise their second nationality, he says.
Belgian Liberal MEP Frédérique Ries says the EU's position in implementing the nuclear deal with Iran gives it "leverage" to get the dual nationals released.
MEPs debate motion calling for release of EU-Iranian nationals
Debate on human rights motions
The first motion calls for the release of several EU-Iranian nationals held in Iran, including British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.
The motion says a number of dual nationals have been denied due process and consular access, and been subjected to “state-sponsored smear campaigns”.
Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe is serving a five-year jail sentence in Iran after being convicted of spying – charges she and her family deny.
The draft text calls on the European Commission to set up a task force to support EU nationals facing “manifestly unfair trials” in countries outside the bloc.
MEPs debate human rights motions
That’s the debate on zero-hours contracts finished.
Next up are short debates on this month’s three topical human rights motions.
More criticism of zero-hour contracts
Debate on precarious work
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Irish Fine Gael MEP says companies should have an incentive to "create loyalty" among their workforce by treating them well.
Zero-hour contracts deny employees "certainty" in their social and family lives, she says, and highlights a recent law in Ireland to restrict their use.
Slovenian Green MEP Igor Soltes says zero-hour contracts have become a "new type of slavery in the Twenty-first Century".
Greek Syriza MEP Kostadinka Kuneva says their are people in Greece who have been working on zero-hour contracts for fifteen years.
North-East 'the capital of zero-hour contracts' - Labour MEP
Debate on precarious work
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Labour MEP Jude Kirton-Darling says that despite low unemployment levels, one in ten workers in the North-East of England is in precarious work.
The region is the UK's "capital of zero-hours contracts", she adds.
She says the petitions committee heard evidence that zero-hours contracts fall within the remit of the EU's part-time workers directive, and calls for action.
Estonian Liberal Yana Toom says the shift to more flexible working patterns was "not forseen" in current EU legislation in this area.
"We need to adapt", she says - and calls for "gaps" in current laws to be closed.
Commissioner: All workers must have 'basic standards'
Debate on precarious work
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Christos Stylianides says the EU Commission wants to make sure economic growth "benefits society fairly".
He gives an overview of EU action in this area, including previous directives on "non-standard" forms of work and the European platform for declaring undeclared work.
All workers, including those on zero-hour contracts, must benefit from "basic standards", he says.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to coverage of this plenary sitting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
First this morning MEPs are debating what action the EU should take to tackle precarious work enabled through the “abuse” of fixed-term contracts.
An oral question tabled by the petitions committee asks the European Commission whether zero-hours contracts are compatible with EU rules on part-time working.
The committee has received a number of petitions on the issue from all over the EU.