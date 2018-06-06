AMs discuss film and major television production
Summary
- Culture, Welsh Language and Communications Committee
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Transport
- Questions to the Counsel General
- Welsh Conservatives debate - Urban Renewal
- Plaid Cymru debate - Establishing a publicly owned energy company
- United Kingdom Independence Party debate - University Finance
- Short Debate: A Sovereign Wales
By Alun Jones and Nia Harri
S4C's relocation: 'a big difference to local film-making'
Kelvin Guy, founder and CEO of Carmarthen Bay Film Festival, says S4C's relocation from Llanishen, Cardiff to Yr Egin in Carmarthen "will hopefully make a big difference to local film-making".
Declaration of interest
Committee chair Bethan Sayed declares an interest as her husband Rahil Abbas Sayed, director and co-founder of Cardiff International Film Festival, is giving evidence.
Witnesses
Giving evidence are:
Berwyn Rowlands, Festival Director, Iris Prize
Rahil Abbas Sayed, Director and co-founder of Cardiff International Film Festival
Kelvin Guy, Founder and CEO of Carmarthen Bay Film Festival
Steve Swindon, CEO of Tape Community Music and Film (project lead for The Coastline Film Festival).
The Culture, Welsh Language and Communications Committee is this morning holding evidence sessions on film and major television production in Wales.