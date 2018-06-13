AMs discuss physical activity in children
Summary
- Health, Social Care and Sport Committee
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs
- Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Local Government and Public Services
- Debate on the Equality, Local Government and Communities Committee report: Life on the streets: preventing and tackling rough sleeping in Wales
- Welsh Conservatives Debate - Carers
- Plaid Cymru debate - School Funding
- Short Debate: Assembly Member job-sharing
Live Reporting
By Alun Jones and Nia Harri
All times stated are UK
'Foundation phase is not as good as it could be'
"In some of our schools, foundation phase is not as good as it could be," says Education Secretary Kirsty Williams.
According to the Welsh Government, the foundation phase "recognises physical development as a core area of learning to support children to understand how their bodies move and develop an understanding about the positive role which exercise plays".
'National crisis regarding the health levels of our children'
Plaid Cymru's Rhun ap Iorwerth says there is a "national crisis regarding the health levels of our children".
'We could always do better'
"We could always do better, and we are now looking again at what we are doing", says Health Secretary Vaughan Gething.
The Welsh Government has asked Sport Wales, Public Health Wales and Natural Resources Wales to work together "to develop a collaborative action plan on physical activity across all ages".
Welsh Government policies 'failed to make an impact'
UKIP group leader Caroline Jones asks why have previous Welsh Government policies "failed to make an impact" on physical activity levels of children and young people.
Witnesses
Giving evidence are here:
Vaughan Gething AM, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services
Kirsty Williams AM, Cabinet Secretary for Education (09.00 – 10.00)
Dafydd Elis-Thomas AM, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Sport
David Rosser - Head of Sport, Welsh Government
John Pugsley - Head of Arts, Humanities and Wellbeing Branch, Welsh Government
Nathan Cook - Head of Healthy and Active Branch, Welsh Government.
Welcome to Senedd Live
Bore da.
The Health, Social Care and Sport Committee is this morning discussing physical activity in children and young people.