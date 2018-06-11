MPs question defence ministers

Follow us on @BBCParliament

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Defence questions first in Commons
  2. Urgent question from Labour's Keith Vaz on Yemen
  3. Statements on G7 and Grenfell Tower
  4. Bill to be debated is Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Bill
  5. Lords questions followed by debate on Serious Violence Strategy

Live Reporting

By Esther Webber and Richard Morris

All times stated are UK

Good afternoon

Welcome to our coverage of Westminster, at the start of what looks like a busy week.

With the EU Withdrawal Bill set to return to the Commons tomorrow, all eyes will be on MPs as they debate Lords amendments.

But there's plenty going on today too. For a full rundown of the week ahead, take a look at our parliamentary correspondent Mark D'Arcy's blog here.

Thanks for joining us...

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top