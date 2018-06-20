AMs discuss film and major television production
Summary
- Culture, Welsh Language and Communications Committee
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Finance
- Questions to the Leader of the House and Chief Whip
- Questions to the Assembly Commission
- Report on the Remuneration Board's Determination Underspend
- Member Debate under Standing Order 11.21(iv) - Air Quality
- Welsh Conservatives debate - Wales's health and social care workforce
- Short Debate: Reason to be human – celebrating world humanist day.
Welsh Government 'suffers from fear of getting things wrong'
Ron Jones tells the committee: "The entire [Welsh Government] department suffers from this fear of getting things wrong all the time.
"Economic development is about operating at the margins of capitalism.
"We are there because the market isn't giving us the results we want. We are going to make mistakes."
"Edwina said 'go build an industry' "
Asked by Mick Antoniw whether loans would be a better option than grants, Ron Jones replies, "we are trying to build an industry.
"In the beginning there was Edwina [Hart], and Edwina said 'go build an industry' ".
'You give me advice and I decide what works for me politically'
Asked why, as chair of the government's creative industries panel, his advice wasn't listened to, Ron Jones says: "In Edwina [Hart]'s famous phrase to me, 'You give me advice and I decide what works for me politically.' And I respect that."
'I would have preferred to have the building back'
Ron Jones tells the committee, "I would have preferred to have the building back, entirely under our control, because I felt that we would have been able to market that and to use it as part of our dealings with the industry on a wider basis."
Edwina Hart advised 'to walk away from relationship with Pinewood'
Ron Jones says he advised former economy minister Edwina Hart "to walk away from the relationship with Pinewood completely" in the spring of 2016.
However, he adds that "these things are not always binary" and says Pinewood's work has been "valuable".
'Pinewood not listening to advice'
Jenny Rathbone asks, "Pinewood simply wasn't listening to the advice you were giving?"
Ron Jones replies, "I don't think it was."
'Conflict materialised at a very early stage'
Asked about Pinewood's perceived conflict of interest as a studio business also running Wales's film investment fund, Ron Jones says: "In practical terms, that conflict materialised at a very early stage."
Wales's studio space 'fundamentally' under-resourced
Ron Jones tells the committee that it's important to have a selection of studios available to show international producers, and that Wales's studio space is "fundamentally" under-resourced.
'We should try to have more studios than we need'
Asked by Jenny Rathbone what advice he gave government about having two studios (Pinewood and Bad Wolf) in Cardiff, Ron Jones says "my advice has not been to have two studios in Cardiff, my advice has been all along that we should try to have more studios than we need at any one point in time."
'Foundation for the next stage in building the industry here'
Committee chair Bethan Sayed begins by asking about the government's deal to bring Pinewood to Wales, because the famous film studio which opened a site in Wales in 2015 is now costing the taxpayer more than £390,000 a year to keep it open.
Pinewood used to rent the studio under a now-scrapped 15-year lease.
The site's owners, the Welsh Government, spent £9.5m on buying and fitting it out, but it is now covering the cost of the loss-making operation and paying Pinewood a fee to run it.
Ron Jones says it was thought that attracting the studio to Wales "would be a foundation for the next stage in building the industry here".
The man with the grand title
The first witness before the committee is Ron Jones, who is given the grand title - "Founder and Executive Chairman of Tinopolis, Chair of the Welsh Government’s Creative Industries Sector Panel and a member of the Media Investment Panel".
The Culture, Welsh Language and Communications Committee is this morning discussing film and major television production in Wales.