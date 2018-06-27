Senedd

AMs discuss suicide prevention

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Health, Social Care and Sport Committee
  2. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Education
  3. Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services
  4. Debate on a Member's Legislative Proposal - Leasehold residential houses
  5. Debate on Petitions
  6. Plaid Cymru debate - Hydrogen energy
  7. Plaid Cymru debate - Head and neck cancers
  8. Short Debate: The Welsh Baccalaureate - education or indoctrination?

Live Reporting

By Alun Jones and Sarah Down-Roberts

All times stated are UK

Back at 1.30pm

The committee now moves into private session.

Senedd Live returns for plenary at 1.30pm.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Suicide rates continue to be much higher for males than for females

According to the Welsh Government, the mid point review of the implementation of the Talk to Me 2 Suicide and Selfharm action plan states that suicide rates continue to be much higher for males than for females.

The highest age-specific rates were seen for middle aged men, with a secondary smaller peak in elderly males of 90 years plus. In females, the highest age- specific rates are in those aged 30-34 years and 50-59 years.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Waiting times for psychological therapies can be 18 months

Rhun ap Iorwerth reports previous evidence heard by the committee that waiting times for psychological therapies can be 18 months.

Vaughan Gething says, "I wouldn't try to say that all the current waits are acceptable".

Rhun ap Iorwerth
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Shortage of services for people bereaved by suicide in Wales'

Lynne Neagle asks, "In view of the shortage of services for people bereaved by suicide in Wales, will you consider giving specific funding for suicide bereavement?".

Vaughan Gething replies, "Yes I will consider it".

Lynne Neagle
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Much more to do' on suicide prevention

Vaughan Gething says, "I wouldn't tell anyone in this committee or outside it that where we are is acceptable.

"For all the progress we've made over a period of time, there is still much more to do".

vaughan gething
bbc

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BREAKING: Andrew RT Davies resigns as Leader of the Welsh Conservatives

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Around 300 to 350 people die by suicide each year in Wales

According to the Welsh Government, each year in Wales around 300 to 350 people die by suicide, with fluctuations year on year.

They say there has been a general upward trend (although not statistically significant) in male suicide rates in the period 2005 to 2016 in Wales.

Suicide
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Witnesses

Giving evidence with Vaughan Gething AM, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services, are:

Ainsley Bladon, Mental Health Strategy lead, Welsh Government;

Liz Davies, Senior Medical Officer/ Deputy Director Mental Health and Vulnerable Groups, Welsh Government.

Senedd
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Welcome to Senedd Live

Bore da.

The Health, Social Care and Sport Committee is this morning holding its inquiry into suicide prevention.

Senedd
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top