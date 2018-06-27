AMs discuss suicide prevention
Suicide rates continue to be much higher for males than for females
According to the Welsh Government, the mid point review of the implementation of the Talk to Me 2 Suicide and Selfharm action plan states that suicide rates continue to be much higher for males than for females.
The highest age-specific rates were seen for middle aged men, with a secondary smaller peak in elderly males of 90 years plus. In females, the highest age- specific rates are in those aged 30-34 years and 50-59 years.
Waiting times for psychological therapies can be 18 months
Rhun ap Iorwerth reports previous evidence heard by the committee that waiting times for psychological therapies can be 18 months.
Vaughan Gething says, "I wouldn't try to say that all the current waits are acceptable".
'Shortage of services for people bereaved by suicide in Wales'
Lynne Neagle asks, "In view of the shortage of services for people bereaved by suicide in Wales, will you consider giving specific funding for suicide bereavement?".
Vaughan Gething replies, "Yes I will consider it".
'Much more to do' on suicide prevention
Vaughan Gething says, "I wouldn't tell anyone in this committee or outside it that where we are is acceptable.
"For all the progress we've made over a period of time, there is still much more to do".
Around 300 to 350 people die by suicide each year in Wales
According to the Welsh Government, each year in Wales around 300 to 350 people die by suicide, with fluctuations year on year.
They say there has been a general upward trend (although not statistically significant) in male suicide rates in the period 2005 to 2016 in Wales.
Witnesses
Giving evidence with Vaughan Gething AM, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services, are:
Ainsley Bladon, Mental Health Strategy lead, Welsh Government;
Liz Davies, Senior Medical Officer/ Deputy Director Mental Health and Vulnerable Groups, Welsh Government.
