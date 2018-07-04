Committee

AMs discuss low carbon housing

Summary

  1. Climate Change, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee
  2. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Transport
  3. Questions to the Counsel General
  4. Debate on the Children, Young People and Education Committee report on its inquiry into the Emotional and Mental Health of Children and Young People
  5. Member Debate under Standing Order 11.21(iv) - Carillion and Capita
  6. Short Debate: Tackling child poverty

Live Reporting

By Alun Jones and Nia Harri

All times stated are UK

Keen to see more SME house builders enter or re-enter the market

Both ministers acknowledge there is a need for greater supply of all tenures including market housing.

The say they are keen to see more SME house builders enter or re-enter the market in Wales to increase not only housing supply, but to "innovate and help shape the future of house building".

Low carbon house
BBC

'The market has not succeeded'

Reflecting on the last 40 years or so, David Melding says "we'd have to conclude the market has not succeeded in delivering appropriate levels of scale to meet housing need".

David Melding
BBC

Welsh Government 'missing a trick' on timber frame homes

Simon Thomas tells the ministers that the committee has received evidence from Scotland that timber frame homes are much more popular in Scotland than in Wales, and says the Welsh Government is "missing a trick".

Rebecca Evans, Minister for Housing, replies that "officials are in regular contact with lenders, mortgage-providers about innovative housing".

Simon Thomas
BBC

'Significantly upping schemes like Arbed and NEST'

Asked about decarbonisation, Lesley Griffiths says "if we want to achieve our targets we are going to have to be significantly upping schemes like Arbed and NEST and our energy efficiency programme".

Lesley Griffiths
BBC

Welsh Housing Quality Standard

Rebecca Evans AM, Minister for Housing, says all social homes in Wales are "due to meet the Welsh Housing Quality Standard (WHQS) by 2020".

Rebecca Evans
BBC

Witnesses

Accompanying Lesley Griffiths, Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs, and Rebecca Evans, Minister for Housing, are:

Prys Davies, Decarbonisation and Energy Division

Lisa Dobbins, Head of Housing Decarbonisation, Homes & Places Division

Francois Samuel, Building Regulations, Planning Directorate

Kevin Hammet – Senior Housing Decarbonisation Officer.

Witnesses
BBC

Welcome to Senedd Live

Bore da.

The Climate Change, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee is this morning holding an inquiry into low carbon housing.

Senedd
BBC

