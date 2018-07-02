MEPs debate EU defence research fund
Summary
- Plenary begins at 16.00 BST with announcements and debate on week's agenda
- MEPs then debate EU defence research fund
- Later: Debate on report urging 18 as universal age for marriage across EU
- This evening: Debates on climate diplomacy and a UN meeting in September
Live Reporting
By Paul Seddon
All times stated are UK
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to coverage of today’s plenary sitting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
The sitting will be getting underway shortly, when MEPs will hear administrative announcements and approve the agenda.
Proposals to add debates have to be made to the president at least one hour before the sitting opens.
They can be tabled by one of the Parliament’s committees, one of its political groups, or a group of 40 MEPs – it must then be approved by a simple majority.