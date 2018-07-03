MEPs review Bulgaria's EU presidency
You can read about events at this week's Strasbourg plenary session here.
- MEPs look back on Bulgaria's six-month EU presidency, which ended last month
- Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to outline his country's plans for the role later
- From 14.00 BST Donald Tusk joins MEPs to debate last week's EU summit in Brussels
- MEPs will also discuss new EU rules for rest periods for lorry drivers
- Later: Debate on the legal status of organisations that rescue illegal migrants
German MEP: Bulgaria should join Schengen area
Debate on Bulgaria's EU presidency
European Parliament
Strasbourg
German Christian democrat MEP Manfred Weber, who leads the centre-right EPP group says Bulgaria achieved "a great deal" during its presidency.
He outlines success in agreeing legislation on defence co-operation and moves to stop so-called "geoblocking" of websites based on a users' location.
He calls for Bulgaria to be allowed to join the passport-free Schengen zone, adding that the country has shown it "can do what needs to be done" on security.
Juncker criticises MEPs over delays
Debate on Bulgaria's EU presidency
European Parliament
Strasbourg
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker begins by criticising the delays to this morning's debate, which he describes as "not normal, full stop".
He goes on to say that it would not have happened had it been Emmanuel Macron or Angela Merkel who had been speaking in the chamber.
He thanks Bulgaria for its EU presidency, which he calls "very successful".
Bulgaria has helped "build bridges", he adds.
Bulgarian PM outlines legislative agreements
Debate on Bulgaria's EU presidency
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Finally at his feet, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov says that during his country's EU presidency, member states found agreement on 41 out of the 105 legislative files inherited.
He adds that there was success in the four main priority areas - including negotiations to allow Western Balkan countries to join the EU.
There was "great success" in changing the border code for the Schengen area, and the country "left no stone unturned" when it came to changing asylum rules.
Bulgaria helped "set the foundations for a sustainable solution", he adds.
Describing Brexit as a "geopolitical issue", he says the outcome of talks should not threaten security in Europe.
French MEP: 'Negotiation must be opened'
Tajani: Delay due to MEP support for interpreters
European Parliament
Strasbourg
European Parliament President Antonio Tajani is back, and apologises to Boyko Borissov for the delay due to problems with the microphones.
He says that some MEPs "slowed down the restoration of the audio system" by preventing technicians from resolving entering a room to solve the problem.
They did this, he says, to support the assembly's interpreters in their dispute with the European Parliament over changes to their working conditions.
He says some were "acting as if they were trade unionists".
Photo time?
Debate on Bulgaria's EU presidency
Well the lack of sound may mean they can't debate with each other, but Bulgarian PM Boyko Borissov has made his way to the lectern...for a photo with MEPs.
'Tad awkward'
False start
Debate on Bulgaria's EU presidency
European Parliament
Strasbourg
The sitting has only just got underway, but there seems to be a bit of a technical problem in the chamber, with the at-desk microphones not working for the moment.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to this plenary sitting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
This morning MEPs are going to be joined by Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov to discuss his country’s six-month EU presidency, which finished last week.
The country has now handed over to Austria after six months chairing meetings of the Council of the EU, where member states discuss and vote on legislation.
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz will join MEPs from around 10.00 BST to discuss his country’s legislative priorities during the presidency.