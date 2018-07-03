MEPs review Bulgaria's EU presidency

EBS

Finally at his feet, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov says that during his country's EU presidency, member states found agreement on 41 out of the 105 legislative files inherited.

He adds that there was success in the four main priority areas - including negotiations to allow Western Balkan countries to join the EU.

There was "great success" in changing the border code for the Schengen area, and the country "left no stone unturned" when it came to changing asylum rules.

Bulgaria helped "set the foundations for a sustainable solution", he adds.

Describing Brexit as a "geopolitical issue", he says the outcome of talks should not threaten security in Europe.