Polish PM in debate with MEPs
Summary
- Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki makes speech to MEPs on the future of the EU
- Poland has clashed with the EU over migrant quotas and changes to its judiciary
- Later: MEPs adopt motions on potential police data-sharing agreements with Middle Eastern countries
- Angolan President Joao Lourenco makes speech at 11.00 BST
- This afternoon: Debate on the end of Greece's third bailout programme
- MEPs will also debate recent calls from Italian interior minister for census of Roma population
Live Reporting
By Paul Seddon
All times stated are UK
Morawiecki: Europe needs 'intelligent adjustment'
Debate on the future of Europe
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Prime Minister Morawiecki urges MEPs to take realise that those opposing further European integration are "not a marginal group".
People have a "freedom gene" which makes them inclined to oppose changes that leave them without influence, he adds.
"You can call that populism if you like", he adds, but it won't change the need to reinforce the democratic credentials of Europe, he says.
Europe, he says, is going through a "democratic enlightenment". He calls for an "intelligent adjustment" to renew Europe's social contract for the modern era.
Polish PM defends 'constitutional pluralism'
Debate on the future of Europe
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki begins by telling MEPs that Poland has "deep roots" in "parliamentarism and the rule of law".
He says that "constitutional pluralism" is "one of the great values" of the European Union. National identities should be respected, he adds.
Each country has the right to define its own legal system "in line with its own traditions", he adds.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to this plenary sitting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
This morning Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will be the latest European leader to make a speech to MEPs about the future of the EU.
It comes as Poland is currently being investigated by the European Commission over changes to its judiciary, which the EU believes threaten the rule of law.
A new law forcing dozens of senior judges to retire early comes into force today – the head of Poland's Supreme Court has vowed to defy it.