Polish PM in debate with MEPs

Prime Minister Morawiecki urges MEPs to take realise that those opposing further European integration are "not a marginal group".

People have a "freedom gene" which makes them inclined to oppose changes that leave them without influence, he adds.

"You can call that populism if you like", he adds, but it won't change the need to reinforce the democratic credentials of Europe, he says.

Europe, he says, is going through a "democratic enlightenment". He calls for an "intelligent adjustment" to renew Europe's social contract for the modern era.