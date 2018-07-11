Senedd

AMs discuss health and social care

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Health, Social Care and Sport Committee
  2. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs
  3. Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Local Government and Public Services
  4. Debate on the Public Accounts Committee report on The Welsh Government's initial funding of the Circuit of Wales project
  5. Debate on the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee report: Use of antipsychotic medication in care homes
  6. Debate on the Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee report: Enterprise Zones: boldly going?
  7. Short Debate: Securing the future of the Prince Madog

Live Reporting

By Alun Jones and Nia Harri

All times stated are UK

Witnesses

Accompanying Vaughan Gething AM, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services, and Huw Irranca-Davies AM, Minister for Children, Older People and Social Care, are:

Andrew Goodall, Director General Health & Social Services/NHS Chief Executive, Health and Social Services Group; Welsh Government

Ifan Evans, Deputy Director Technology, Innovation, Strategy, Health & Social Services Group; Welsh Government.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Welcome to Senedd Live

Bore da.

The Health, Social Care and Sport Committee is this morning discussing the Welsh Government's plan for health and social care.

Senedd
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top