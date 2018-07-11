AMs discuss health and social care

Summary
- Health, Social Care and Sport Committee
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs
- Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Local Government and Public Services
- Debate on the Public Accounts Committee report on The Welsh Government's initial funding of the Circuit of Wales project
- Debate on the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee report: Use of antipsychotic medication in care homes
- Debate on the Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee report: Enterprise Zones: boldly going?
- Short Debate: Securing the future of the Prince Madog
Live Reporting
By Alun Jones and Nia Harri
All times stated are UK
Witnesses
Accompanying Vaughan Gething AM, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services, and Huw Irranca-Davies AM, Minister for Children, Older People and Social Care, are:
Andrew Goodall, Director General Health & Social Services/NHS Chief Executive, Health and Social Services Group; Welsh Government
Ifan Evans, Deputy Director Technology, Innovation, Strategy, Health & Social Services Group; Welsh Government.
Welcome to Senedd Live
Bore da.
The Health, Social Care and Sport Committee is this morning discussing the Welsh Government's plan for health and social care.