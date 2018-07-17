Senedd

Questions to the First Minister

Summary

  1. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the First Minister
  2. The Legislative Programme
  3. Update on European Transition
  4. Local Government Reform – next steps
  5. Update on Welsh Government Requirements for Other Rail Franchises Serving Wales and Rail Infrastructure Investment
  6. Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services: Publication of Donna Ockenden's Governance Review
  7. The Regulation of Registered Social Landlords (Wales) Act 2018 (Consequential Amendments) Regulations 2018
  8. Motion to approve the financial resolution in respect of the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales (Wales) Bill