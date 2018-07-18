Committee members discuss Brexit

Climate Change, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee
Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Finance
Questions to the Leader of the House and Chief Whip
Questions to the Assembly Commission
Statement by Paul Davies: Introduction of a Member Proposed Bill - Autism (Wales) Bill
Statement by the Chair of the Public Accounts Committee on the outgoing Auditor General for Wales
Debate on the Standards of Conduct Committee's Report: Rhianon Passmore
Motion to note the annual report on the Assembly Commission's Official Languages Scheme for 2017 - 18
Debate on the Equality, Local Government and Communities Committee report: Making the economy work for people on low incomes
Short Debate: The implementation of default 20mph speed limits in built-up and residential areas in Wales
Live Reporting
By Alun Jones and Sarah Down-Roberts
All times stated are UK
'Meaningful consultation'
Referring to the consultation on Support for Welsh farming after Brexit, Lesley Griffiths says "I don't want people to think that the consultation is not meaningful and that everything is set in stone".
The Welsh Government is seeking views on:
a new land management programme consisting of an economic resilience scheme and a public goods scheme.
how the specific schemes that will deliver the support should be designed.
The consultation ends on 30 October 2018.
Welsh Agriculture Bill before 2021
Lesley Griffiths says there will be a Welsh Agriculture Bill before the end of this assembly term in 2021.
Witnesses
With Lesley Griffiths, Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs, are:
Tim Render, Director, Environment & Rural Affairs
Christianne Glossop, Chief Veterinary Officer
Welcome to Senedd Live
Bore da.
The Climate Change, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee is this morning discussing Brexit, and has general scrutiny of the Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs.
Live Reporting
By Alun Jones and Sarah Down-Roberts
All times stated are UK
'Meaningful consultation'
Referring to the consultation on Support for Welsh farming after Brexit, Lesley Griffiths says "I don't want people to think that the consultation is not meaningful and that everything is set in stone".
The Welsh Government is seeking views on:
The consultation ends on 30 October 2018.
Welsh Agriculture Bill before 2021
Lesley Griffiths says there will be a Welsh Agriculture Bill before the end of this assembly term in 2021.
Witnesses
With Lesley Griffiths, Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs, are:
Tim Render, Director, Environment & Rural Affairs
Christianne Glossop, Chief Veterinary Officer
Welcome to Senedd Live
Bore da.
The Climate Change, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee is this morning discussing Brexit, and has general scrutiny of the Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs.