Senedd

AMs quiz economy secretary

Summary

  1. Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee
  2. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Education
  3. Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services
  4. Debate on the Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee report: Post Legislative Scrutiny of the Active Travel (Wales) Act 2013
  5. Welsh Conservatives debate - School Standards
  6. United Kingdom Independence Party Debate - Upland Livestock
  7. Short Debate: Improving our democracy and political debate: Why Wales must lead the way in creating and delivering a kinder politics