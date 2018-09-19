AMs quiz economy secretary

Summary
- Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Education
- Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services
- Debate on the Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee report: Post Legislative Scrutiny of the Active Travel (Wales) Act 2013
- Welsh Conservatives debate - School Standards
- United Kingdom Independence Party Debate - Upland Livestock
- Short Debate: Improving our democracy and political debate: Why Wales must lead the way in creating and delivering a kinder politics