MPs question senior Brexit official

Follow us on @BBCParliament

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. This morning: Permanent secretary at Brexit department questioned by committee of MPs
  2. At 2.30pm: Commons returns with questions to Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt
  3. House of Lords returns from summer recess at same time with oral question session
  4. Later: MPs examine bill aiming to curb spurious whiplash insurance claims

Live Reporting

By Ryan Brown

All times stated are UK

Labour MP questions official about M20 toilet provisions

Exiting the EU Committee

Select Committee

Parliament

Philip Rycroft, Permanent Secretary at the Department for Exiting the European Union
HoC

Committee chair and Labour MP Hilary Benn asks Philip Rycroft about plans for possible delays on the M20 in the event of a 'no deal' Brexit.

The Brexit official replies that the department co-ordinates the activity of around 300 "work streams" across government.

He adds the responsibility for the motorway planning rests with the Department of Transport, but says there are plans for "all possible scenarios"

The Labour MP asks if reports that the government is planning to use "Portaloos" on the motorway for use during delays are true.

Mr Rycroft reiterates that individual departments have responsibility, but he is "confident" plans are in place.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Welcome back

Hello and welcome to our coverage from Westminster as MPs and peers return from their summer recess.

Business in both chambers kicks off at 2.30pm - but first this morning, we will be turning our attention to the Brexit select committee.

MPs on the committee will soon be questioning Philip Rycroft, permanent secretary at the Brexit department.

It comes after EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier last weekend said he was "strongly" opposed to key parts of Theresa May's Chequers plan for Brexit.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top