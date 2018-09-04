MPs question senior Brexit official

HoC

Committee chair and Labour MP Hilary Benn asks Philip Rycroft about plans for possible delays on the M20 in the event of a 'no deal' Brexit.

The Brexit official replies that the department co-ordinates the activity of around 300 "work streams" across government.

He adds the responsibility for the motorway planning rests with the Department of Transport, but says there are plans for "all possible scenarios"

The Labour MP asks if reports that the government is planning to use "Portaloos" on the motorway for use during delays are true.

Mr Rycroft reiterates that individual departments have responsibility, but he is "confident" plans are in place.