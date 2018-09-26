Senedd

AMs discuss S4C

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Culture, Welsh Language and Communications Committee
  2. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Transport
  3. Questions to the Counsel General
  4. Debate on the Equality, Local Government and Communities Committee report: Work it out: parenting and employment in Wales
  5. Debate on the Climate Change, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee Annual report: The Welsh Government's progress on climate change mitigation
  6. Debate on Petition P-05-826 Pembrokeshire says NO!! To the closure of Withybush A&E!
  7. Short Debate: Rising salaries within local authorities.