AMs discuss S4C

Summary
- Culture, Welsh Language and Communications Committee
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Transport
- Questions to the Counsel General
- Debate on the Equality, Local Government and Communities Committee report: Work it out: parenting and employment in Wales
- Debate on the Climate Change, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee Annual report: The Welsh Government's progress on climate change mitigation
- Debate on Petition P-05-826 Pembrokeshire says NO!! To the closure of Withybush A&E!
- Short Debate: Rising salaries within local authorities.