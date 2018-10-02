AMs discuss Assembly Commission draft budget

Summary
- Finance Committee
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs
- Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Local Government and Public Services
- Topical Questions
- Debate on the Petitions Committee report: Petition P-04-682 Routine Screening for Type 1 Diabetes in Children and Young People
- Member Debate under Standing Order 11.21(iv) - Baby Loss
- Plaid Cymru debate - People's Vote
- Short Debate: See differently – living with sight loss in Wales today