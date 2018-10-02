MEPs debate Brexit ahead of EU summit

That's the debate on new EU CO2 targets for carmakers finished. MEPs will vote on which target to back at their voting session tomorrow.

Next, they will be discussing changes to EU VAT rules allowing member states greater flexibility to apply reduced rates to certain products from 2022.

The changes would allow governments to zero-rate sanitary towels - currently subject to a 5% minimum VAT rate, branded by critics as a "tampon tax".

However, that's where we leave our coverage of the European Parliament for today.

MEPs will be back tomorrow at 08.00 BST, when they will be joined by Romanian PM Viorica Dancila to debate controversial changes to the country's judicial system.