MEPs debate Brexit ahead of EU summit
Summary
- MEPs debate EU leaders’ summit in Brussels later this month
- The meeting has been billed as ‘moment of truth’ for Brexit deal
- MEPs later give final approval to new rules for online TV sites
- This afternoon: Debates on EU funding for Unrwa and the situation in Yemen
- Later: Debate on new CO2 reduction targets for carmakers
Good evening & Coming up tomorrow...
That's the debate on new EU CO2 targets for carmakers finished. MEPs will vote on which target to back at their voting session tomorrow.
Next, they will be discussing changes to EU VAT rules allowing member states greater flexibility to apply reduced rates to certain products from 2022.
The changes would allow governments to zero-rate sanitary towels - currently subject to a 5% minimum VAT rate, branded by critics as a "tampon tax".
However, that's where we leave our coverage of the European Parliament for today.
MEPs will be back tomorrow at 08.00 BST, when they will be joined by Romanian PM Viorica Dancila to debate controversial changes to the country's judicial system.
30% target 'bare minimum' - Belgian MEP
Debate on CO2 targets for carmakers
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Belgian Christian democrat Ivo Belet also backs strict targets, calling the European Commission's 30% threshold a "bare minimum".
Labour MEP Seb Dance says it is "inevitable" that zero-emission transport will be the future solution to environmental and clean air problems.
He also highlights the need to promote innovation, telling MEPs that European carmakers invest seven times more in electric vehicles in China then they do in Europe.
Dutch Liberal: Market forces 'not enough' for innovation
Debate on CO2 targets for carmakers
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Dutch liberal Gerben-Jan Gerbrandy says ambitious targets are needed to promote innovation in the car industry, with market forces on their own "not enough".
In fact, he says targets are essential to the "survival" of the long-term survival of the industry in Europe.
Cleaner air will be a "wonderful side effect" of more stringent targets, he adds.
MEPs take positions on target ahead of vote
Debate on CO2 targets for carmakers
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Belgian Socialist Kathleen van Brempt gives her backing to the environment committee's proposal to toughen the emissions targets.
Tougher targets will help a move away from ""old technology that is killing our people", she argues.
Flemish nationalist Mark Demesmaeker speaks in favour of an amendment from his ECR group which would set a target of 40% less CO2 by 2030.
But German Green Rebecca Harms says the committee's proposed target of 45% is itself a "compromise", with scientists recommending an even stricter threshold.
The target "has to be defended", she adds.
Commissioner: Industry needs 'signal' on likely CO2 targets
Debate on CO2 targets for carmakers
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete says the new targets, to apply after 2020, are "essential" for boosting economic competitiveness and well as protecting the environment.
Almost a quarter of EU greenhouse gas emissions come from the transport sector, he says.
He says the result of the vote tomorrow will be important in determining whether agreement can be found on the legislation before next May's European elections.
The carmaking sector requires a signal "as soon as possible" to help secure investment, he says, adding that the Commission's plan is "ambitious and realistic".
MEPs debate tougher CO2 targets for carmakers
That's the debate on the war in Yemen finished. MEPs will vote on their resolution on Thursday.
MEPs are now debating new EU carbon dioxide emissions targets for new cars and vans.
The EU Commission wants new vehicles to emit 30% less CO2 by 2030 - but MEPs on the environment committee want the target upped to 45%.
Germany is among those backing the Commission’s original target, arguing that European carmakers would struggle to remain competitive under the higher target.
MEPs will decide which target to back at a vote tomorrow lunchtime.
EU 'compromised' by Saudi arms sales - Labour MEP
Debate on war in Yemen
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Labour's Neena Gill says the conflict in Yemen has been "neglected" by the EU despite it being one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.
The EU has been "compromised", she says, by weapons sales to Saudi Arabia - and calls on the UK to stop selling arms to the country.
Saudi Arabia is leading a group of Arab states backing the Yemeni government in its struggle against Houthi rebels, which they regard as an Iranian proxy.
MEPs highlight arms sales from EU countries
Debate on war in Yemen
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Spanish MEP Angela Vallina, from the left-wing GUE group, calls for an EU-wide arms embargo on parties to the conflict.
French Green Yannick Jadot says the UK, France and Germany are "benefiting" from the conflict by selling arms to combatants.
He also calls for the establishment of humanitarian corridors in the country.
MEPs debate war in Yemen
Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Christos Stylianides now joins MEPs to debate the situation in war-torn Yemen.
Save the Children says a total of 5.2 million children now face famine in the country. At least 6,660 civilians have been killed and 10,563 injured in the conflict, according to the UN.
Thousands more civilians have died from preventable causes, including malnutrition, disease and poor health.
MEPs will adopt a resolution on the conflict on Thursday.
German MEP: US 'should rethink' funding cuts
Debate on funding for Unwra
European Parliament
Strasbourg
German social democrat Knut Fleckenstein says the EU should call on the United States to "rethink" its decision on funding.
The EU should "stick to our values", he says, noting that Unwra provides "life saving support".
Anders Primdahl Vistisen, from the right-wing Danish People's Party, calls Unwra "corrupt" and says its employees are "anti-Semitic".
The agency should not be supported any longer by the Danish government or the EU, he adds.
Dutch MEP criticises 'profiteering' from aid agency
Debate on funding for Unwra
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Dutch conservative Bas Belder says the US funding decision provides an opportunity to change the criteria for receiving aid from Unwra, adding that many are "profiteering".
The receipt of aid should be subject to "rational criteria", he adds.
However Belgian liberal Hilde Vautmans calls the US decision "partisan" and says Donald Trump will go down in history as the US president who "buried the two-state solution".
The EU should make up part of the missing funding and help the agency to reform, she says.
Commissioner: EU will continue as 'critical supporter' of Unrwa
Debate on funding for Unwra
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Johannes Hahn says the EU will continue to be a "strong, reliable and critical supporter" of Unrwa.
The work of the agency, he says, is "essential to peace in the Holy Land" and is preserving the "very possibility" of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Millions have relied on the agency for food, education and healthcare, he tells MEPs.
The end of Unwra would only bring "chaos and violence" for the Palestinian and Israeli people, he adds.
MEPs debate funding for UN refugee agency
MEPs have now been joined by the commissioner responsible for EU enlargement negotiations, Johannes Hahn, to debate EU funding for Unrwa, the UN's Palestinian refugee agency.
The EU pledged an additional €40m for Unrwa last week after the United States decided to end all funding for the agency last month.
The US State Department has described the organisation as "irredeemably flawed", complaining that the number of beneficiaries is "exponentially expanding”.
The EU has said the withdrawal of US funding is “regrettable” and will leave a substantial shortfall.
MEP: EU states should justify lack of common position
Debate on rights framework for multinationals
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Italian social democrat Pier Antonio Panzeri says EU member states should have to justify their lack of a common position on the work of the UN group.
Several member states voted against the setting up of the group, he adds.
On behalf of Austria's EU presidency, Austrian minister Juliane Bogner-Strauss says EU member states have taken the view that any rights framework should apply to all firms, not just multinationals.
Governments are developing their position on the UN proposal, whilst also pursuing work in this area "on other tracks", through its working party on human rights, she says.
MEPs to discuss rights framework for multinationals
Hello and welcome back to coverage of this European Parliament plenary sitting in Strasbourg.
First this afternoon, MEPs will shortly be debating efforts at the United Nations to create a “binding instrument” in international human rights law to regulate multinational firms.
A UN group discussing the idea since 2014 is due to meet again this month.
MEPs on the development committee say the EU has not “actively participated” in the process, and has asked if the bloc will take a common position on the proposal.
May: No special treatment for EU migrants
Votes finish
That’s the voting session finished.
MEPs will now take a break before returning at 14.00 BST, when they will debate UN efforts to create a “binding instrument” in international human rights law to regulate multinational firms.
MEPs back removal of EU funds from Turkey
Voting session
MEPs give their approval to a proposal to cancel €70m in EU funds to Turkey as part of the country’s stalled accession negotiations to join the bloc.
The money was placed into reserve last November, with a demand that Turkey make improvements to its record on human rights, press freedom and the rule of law.
The European Commission said in April that no such improvement has been made.
MEPs back new rules for TV streaming services
Voting session
MEPs give their final approval to a revision of EU broadcasting rules they agreed with national governments in June.
The overhaul aims to make broadcasting regulation fit for the internet era, by extending certain obligations for broadcasters to online streaming and catch-up services.
The new directive will oblige the streaming services such as Netflix to have at least 30% ‘European’ content in their online catalogues.
Member states will be able to waive the requirement in cases where it is “impracticable” or where the site has a low audience.
In addition, the hourly 20% time limit on advertising would become a daily limit, applicable between 6am and 6pm.
EU states will have 21 months to comply with the terms of the new legislation once it has entered force.