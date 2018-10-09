MPs to question justice ministers

Summary

  1. MPs question Justice Secretary David Gauke and his team
  2. Urgent questions on food labelling, clinical waste and overseas aid spending
  3. Brexit statement from Dominic Raab
  4. General debate on baby loss awareness week
  5. General debate on children's social care in England
  6. Peers question ministers then move onto Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Bill
  7. Debate on tackling modern day slavery at 6.30pm

Live Reporting

By Sophie Morris, Robbie Hawkins and Richard Morris

All times stated are UK

  1. Westminster Hall debates continue

    Westminster Hall

    While we wait for business in the main chamber, you can watch debates in Westminster Hall - the Commons' second debating chamber - now. Just use the tab at the top of this page.

    What's on today? Well, currently, it's a debate on the future of the oil and gas industry.

    Then:

    • 1pm- 1.30pm: Anti-social behaviour in Hull and the East Riding of Yorkshire led by the Labour MP, Emma Hardy
    • 4.30pm- 6pm: Investigation of business banking fraud from Tory MP William Wragg
    • 6pm- 6.30pm: Cost of school uniforms from Independent MP Frank Field
    • 6.30pm- 7.30pm: Tackling modern-day slavery from Labour MP Gareth Snell

    We'll be covering those last two debates in a little more detail.

  2. Good afternoon

    Welcome back to our coverage of Parliament, as most MPs and peers return from party conferences.

    Of course, the SNP conference is still going on in Glasgow today, but the Commons is returning to business.

    First on the agenda for MPs today, at 2.30pm, is the question session with justice ministers. In the Lords, peers are questioning government ministers in the daily oral questions session at 2.30pm.

    And we'll be covering that and plenty more as this week. Thanks for joining us.

