AM quiz Leader of the House

Senedd

  1. Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee
  2. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Education
  3. Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services
  4. Member Debate under Standing Order 11.21(iv) - Foundational Economy
  5. Debate on the Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee report: Industry 4.0 - The Future of Wales
  6. Welsh Conservatives debate - NHS Capacity
  7. Short Debate: Meeting our climate commitments – a 100 per cent renewable Wales.