AM quiz Leader of the House
Summary
- Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Education
- Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services
- Member Debate under Standing Order 11.21(iv) - Foundational Economy
- Debate on the Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee report: Industry 4.0 - The Future of Wales
- Welsh Conservatives debate - NHS Capacity
- Short Debate: Meeting our climate commitments – a 100 per cent renewable Wales.