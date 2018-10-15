MPs to question Work and Pensions ministers
Follow us on @BBCParliament
Summary
- At 2.30pm: Work and Pensions questions
- Statement from the PM on Brexit negotiations
- Offensive Weapons Bill to be discussed
- Lords day starts with oral questions
- Mental Capacity (Amendment) Bill remaining stages to be discussed
- Lords to debate property guardians
- Debate on racehorses in Westminster Hall
Live Reporting
By Sophie Morris, Robbie Hawkins and Ryan Brown
All times stated are UK
Good afternoon
Welcome to our coverage of the week in Westminster.
Today promises plenty of interest, with Work and Pensions questions in the Commons from 2.30pm, then a statement from the Prime Minister, Theresa May, later this afternoon on Brexit negotiations.
We'll be covering events in the Commons and Lords chambers here - and if you want to find out more about what's on this week, pay a visit to our parliamentary correspondent Mark D'Arcy's blog here.