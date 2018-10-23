Senedd

Questions to the First Minister

Summary

  1. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the First Minister
  2. Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services: A Healthier Wales: Update on the Transformation Fund
  3. Statement by the Minister for Welsh Language and Lifelong Learning: The Welsh-language Technology Action Plan
  4. Statement by the Leader of the House and Chief Whip: Broadband Update
  5. Statement by the Minister for Environment: Wales's Recycling Performance, Building the Foundations of a Circular Economy
  6. Debate: Probation Service Reform