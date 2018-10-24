AMs discuss supporting the Welsh language

But in June, minister Eluned Morgan said the standards would not be rolled-out further for the time-being.
The 2011 census reported a drop in the number of Welsh speakers from 582,000 in 2001 to 562,000, about one in five of the population.
The Welsh Government will introduce a Welsh Language Commission to promote the language and regulate the existing standards - replacing the role of Welsh language commissioner.
'Doesn't seem to be a very clear strategy in terms of developing usage of Welsh'
Mick Antoniw says "the strategy seems to be towards systematic change, there doesn't seem to be a very clear strategy in terms of developing usage" of Welsh.
Heini Gruffudd replies, "that's a key point - as the language gets more rights, fewer people are speaking it".
More than 120 public bodies in Wales, including local authorities, the Welsh Government, assembly and the NHS, are now covered by the standards, first introduced in 2016.
But earlier this year, Welsh language minister Eluned Morgan said the standards had proved "costly and complex" and would not be rolled out further for the time being.
Call for separate body to promote the Welsh language
Cymdeithas yr Iaith say there is no consensus in favour of the Welsh Government's proposed changes in the white paper.
Among other things, Cymdeithas yr Iaith call for strengthening the powers and independence of the Welsh Language Commissioner and establishing a separate body to promote the Welsh language.
Legislative framework of Welsh Language Measure 'too narrow'
Heini Gruffudd, Chair of Dyfodol i'r Iaith, says the legislative framework of the Welsh Language Measure is too narrow, "with an emphasis on complaining, being negative", rather than facilitating the use of the Welsh language.
Dyfodol i’r Iaith say its aim is to "exert influence through constitutional means on the substance and content of public policies and legislation in order to promote and nurture the growth of the Welsh language."
Language Standards 'a big step forward'
Osian Rhys, Chair, Cymdeithas yr Iaith, says the Language Standards that were introduced through the Welsh Language Measure (Wales) 2011 are "a big step forward, we are already seeing improvements on the ground".
The language standards, introduced in 2016, require councils, police forces, fire and rescue services, national parks and the Welsh Government to provide some services bilingually.
Witnesses
Giving evidence are:
Heini Gruffudd, Chair, Dyfodol i'r Iaith
Osian Rhys, Chair, Cymdeithas yr Iaith
Bethan Williams, Rights Group, Cymdeithas yr Iaith.
Legislative, policy and wider context
The committee is holding an evidence session on supporting and promoting the Welsh language - an inquiry into the legislative, policy and wider context.
Welcome to Senedd Live
Bore da.
This morning we are broadcasting the Culture, Welsh Language and Communications Committee.