AMs discuss supporting the Welsh language

Osian Rhys, Chair of Cymdeithas yr Iaith, says "It's heartbreaking that we have a government in Cardiff that says we have to go backwards - that's how we see the white paper".

The Welsh Government had been developing standards for the voluntary and private sector bodies in Wales -including water, energy and the Royal Mail - although a timeframe for bringing them in had not yet been set.

But in June, minister Eluned Morgan said the standards would not be rolled-out further for the time-being.

The 2011 census reported a drop in the number of Welsh speakers from 582,000 in 2001 to 562,000, about one in five of the population.

The Welsh Government will introduce a Welsh Language Commission to promote the language and regulate the existing standards - replacing the role of Welsh language commissioner.