MPs question defence ministers

It's a busy day in the Commons today...and peers are keeping busy as well. Business in the second chamber begins at 2.30pm with Liberal Democrat Baroness Hussein-Ece's question concerning the reduction of youth crime in London.

Conservative Lord Leigh of Hurley will then ask a question regarding VAT evasion, followed by one from Labour defence spokesman Lord West of Spithead on future withdrawal plans for naval patrol vessels. Labour's Lord Foulkes of Cumnock then asks about possible irregularities and outside interference in the EU referendum.

That's all followed by a Private Notice Question from Lord Morris of Aberavon about whether, in light of recent prosecutions in Huddersfield, sufficient resources have been allocated for investigations into alleged sexual offences elsewhere.

The Lords will then consider the Crime (Overseas Production Orders) Bill at report stage and committee scrutiny of Mental Capacity (Amendment) Bill concludes, while the prime minister's statement on the October European Council will also be repeated.

We'll be keeping across this where we can, as much as events in the Commons allow...