Summary
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the First Minister
- Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services: Findings of the Independent Accelerated Programme for Amber Review
- Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services: Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board – Special Measures Update
- Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Local Government and Public Services: Remembering our Armed Forces and Delivering for Our Armed Forces Community
- Legislative Consent Motion on the Ivory Bill
- Debate: The General Principles of the Renting Homes (Fees etc.) (Wales) Bill
- Debate: The Equality and Human Rights Commission's Wales Committee Annual Review 2017/18