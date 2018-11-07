AMs discuss violence against women and sexual violence Act

Committee members hold a scrutiny session with the Leader of the House and Chief Whip
Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs
Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Local Government and Public Services
Debate on the Children, Young People and Education Committee report: Targeted Funding to Improve Educational Outcomes
Equalities and Brexit - Joint findings by the Equality, Local Government and Communities Committee and the External Affairs and Additional Legislation Committee
Welsh Conservatives debate - Armed Forces
Short Debate: Rural Wales - an economy to be promoted.
'Gaping holes in services'
"Most people don't care where the money comes from, what they want to know is what services they are entitled to access," says Leanne Wood.
She lists "gaping holes in services", such as rape counselling services.
Functions of the National Adviser
The main functions of the National Adviser are:
to advise Ministers and give assistance in achieving the aims of the Act
to monitor and advise Ministers on both the content and implementation of local strategies
undertake research relating to the Act and related matters by examining whether abuse of any kind is related directly or indirectly to inequality between people of a different gender, gender identity or sexual orientation
produce reports relating to the Act or tackling related matters.
'We've caused some of the problems in the sector in the past'
"I think we've caused some of the problems in the sector in the past, with the best intentions, because we've commissioned stuff in such a way that we've made people compete with each other, where actually they should be collaborating," says Julie James.
A National Adviser has been appointed to advise Ministers and improve joint working amongst public bodies under the Violence against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence (Wales) Act 2015.
'Insufficient pace of implementation at the outset'
Committee chair John Griffiths suggests "there wasn't sufficient pace of implementation at the outset".
"Yes. that's fair enough," replies Julie James.
Royal Assent on 29 April 2015
On 29 April 2015, the Violence against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence (Wales) Bill received Royal Assent and became an Act.
According to the Welsh Government, the Act will amongst other things:
Improve arrangements to promote awareness of, and prevent, protect and support victims of gender-based violence, domestic abuse and sexual violence
Introduce a needs–based approach to developing strategies which will ensure strong strategic direction and strengthened accountability
Ensure strategic level ownership, through the appointment of a Ministerial Adviser who will have a role in advising Welsh Ministers and improving joint working amongst agencies across this sector
Improve consistency, quality and join-up of service provision in Wales.
Scrutiny of the Leader of the House and Chief Whip
Accompanying Julie James AM, Leader of the House and Chief Whip, are:
Christine Grimshaw, Head of VAWDA Team, Welsh Government
Jo-Anne Daniels, Director, Communities and Tackling Poverty, Welsh Government.
Welcome to Senedd Live
Bore da.
This morning we are broadcasting the Equality, Local Government and Communities Committee.
The committee is holding its post legislative inquiry into the Violence against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence (Wales) Act 2015: scrutiny of the Leader of the House and Chief Whip.
