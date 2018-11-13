Summary
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the First Minister
- Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Education: Valuing our Teachers - Investing in their Excellence
- Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Local Government and Public Services: Reform of Fire and Rescue Authorities' Governance and Finance Arrangements
- Statement by the Minister for Children, Older People and Social Care: Improving Outcomes for Children: Reducing the Need for Children to Enter Care, and the Work of the Ministerial Advisory Group
- Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs: Welfare of Animals
- Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services: Winter Delivery Planning
- Debate: The Children's Commissioner for Wales' Annual Report 2017-18