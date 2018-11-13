Senedd

Questions to the First Minister

Summary

  1. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the First Minister
  2. Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Education: Valuing our Teachers - Investing in their Excellence
  3. Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Local Government and Public Services: Reform of Fire and Rescue Authorities' Governance and Finance Arrangements
  4. Statement by the Minister for Children, Older People and Social Care: Improving Outcomes for Children: Reducing the Need for Children to Enter Care, and the Work of the Ministerial Advisory Group
  5. Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs: Welfare of Animals
  6. Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services: Winter Delivery Planning
  7. Debate: The Children's Commissioner for Wales' Annual Report 2017-18