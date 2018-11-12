MPs to question education ministers
Summary
- MPs question education ministers
- Three urgent questions - first on on stop and search
- Second urgent question on Toshiba decision to withdraw from Moorside nuclear plant
- Urgent question on appointment of Sir Roger Scruton as housing tsar
- Debate on Finance Bill
- After questions, peers examine bill to extend bill to protect girls from FGM
- Committee stage examination of Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Bill
Coming up in the Lords
Our coverage of the Lords will begin at 2.30pm with oral questions, which today include a question asking for an update on Brexit, and one on the contribution of people from what is now Pakistan to World War One.
After this, peers will discuss the report stage of the Children Act 1989 (Amendment) (Female Genital Mutilation) Bill, a private member's bill introduced by crossbench peer Lord Berkeley of Knighton.
The purpose of Lord Berkeley’s bill is to enable the courts to make interim care orders under the Children Act 1989 in child cases relating to FGM, in addition to Female Genital Mutilation Protection Orders (FGMPOs) which are already available.
If a court was satisfied that there were reasonable grounds for believing that a child is suffering, or is likely to suffer, significant harm, an interim care order could be made.
The interim care order would mean that a local authority would have shared parental responsibility for the child concerned until a final hearing.
Currently, provisions under the Children Act 1989 only enable interim care orders to be made in certain ‘family proceedings’ as defined by the Act, which do not include proceedings under the Female Genital Mutilation Act 2003.
After this, peers will discuss the Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Bill on the third day of its committee stage. The bill enables people to be questioned for national security at ports and borders.
Labour peer Lord Stevenson of Balmacara will then introduce a short debate on imposing a statutory duty of care upon large providers of social media services.
Today in the Commons
It's a busy day back in the Commons, with three urgent questions on the agenda before MPs get down to the serious business of the second reading of the Finance (No.3) Bill, which brings into law the decisions outlined in the Budget.
But before that however, things kick off at 2.30pm with questions to Education Secretary Damian Hinds and his team of ministers.
Once question time is out the way, Labour's Home Office spokesperson Afzal Khan will ask a question on stop and search powers, with newspaper reports suggesting police are in talks to lower the level of suspicion required.
Independent MP John Woodcock then asks a question on Toshiba’s decision to withdraw from a nuclear plant in Cumbria, before shadow housing, communities and local government secretary Andrew Gwynne asks the final urgent question on the appointment of Roger Scruton as the government’s housing tsar.
Focus will then turn to the Finance Bill, followed by Labour MP Darren Jones' adjournment debate on the scale of concentrated animal feeding operations.
Good afternoon
MPs and peers return after a mini recess last week, to a packed week of debates, question sessions and committee meetings.
Today's events get under way at 2.30pm, with questions to education ministers in the Commons; while in the Lords, ministers will face peers' questions.
If you want to know more about what's on for the rest of the week, take a look at our parliamentary correspondent Mark D'Arcy's blog here.