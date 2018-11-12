MPs to question education ministers

Our coverage of the Lords will begin at 2.30pm with oral questions, which today include a question asking for an update on Brexit, and one on the contribution of people from what is now Pakistan to World War One.

After this, peers will discuss the report stage of the Children Act 1989 (Amendment) (Female Genital Mutilation) Bill, a private member's bill introduced by crossbench peer Lord Berkeley of Knighton.

The purpose of Lord Berkeley’s bill is to enable the courts to make interim care orders under the Children Act 1989 in child cases relating to FGM, in addition to Female Genital Mutilation Protection Orders (FGMPOs) which are already available.

If a court was satisfied that there were reasonable grounds for believing that a child is suffering, or is likely to suffer, significant harm, an interim care order could be made.

The interim care order would mean that a local authority would have shared parental responsibility for the child concerned until a final hearing.

Currently, provisions under the Children Act 1989 only enable interim care orders to be made in certain ‘family proceedings’ as defined by the Act, which do not include proceedings under the Female Genital Mutilation Act 2003.

After this, peers will discuss the Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Bill on the third day of its committee stage. The bill enables people to be questioned for national security at ports and borders.

Labour peer Lord Stevenson of Balmacara will then introduce a short debate on imposing a statutory duty of care upon large providers of social media services.