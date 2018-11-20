Senedd

Questions to the First Minister

Summary

  1. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the First Minister
  2. Statement by the First Minister: Draft Agreement on the Withdrawal of the UK from the EU
  3. Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Education: International Student Mobility
  4. Statement by the Minister for Welsh Language and Lifelong Learning: The Review of Further Education Funding
  5. Statement by the Minister for Housing and Regeneration: Investing in Early Intervention and Cross Government Approaches to Tackle Youth Homelessness
  6. Debate: The Law Derived from the European Union (Wales) Act 2018 (Repeal) Regulations 2018
  7. Debate: How do we achieve a low carbon energy system for Wales?
  8. Statement by the Chair of the Children, Young People and Education Committee: United Nations Universal Children's Day