Senedd

AMs quiz economy secretary

Summary

  1. Budget scrutiny with the Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Transport
  2. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Education
  3. Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services
  4. Member Debate under Standing Order 11.21(iv) - Further Education Funding
  5. Debate on the Standards of Conduct Committee report: Creating the Right Culture
  6. Debate on Petition P-05-828 Presumption in Favour of Rural Schools
  7. Short Debate: Transport for Wales: the vehicle to transform rail services in Islwyn.