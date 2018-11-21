AMs quiz economy secretary

Summary
- Budget scrutiny with the Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Transport
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Education
- Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services
- Member Debate under Standing Order 11.21(iv) - Further Education Funding
- Debate on the Standards of Conduct Committee report: Creating the Right Culture
- Debate on Petition P-05-828 Presumption in Favour of Rural Schools
- Short Debate: Transport for Wales: the vehicle to transform rail services in Islwyn.