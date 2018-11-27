Senedd

Questions to the First Minister

Summary

  1. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the First Minister
  2. Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Local Government and Public Services: Update on the Our Valleys, Our Future Delivery Plan
  3. Statement by the Leader of the House and Chief Whip: Update on Implementation of the Violence Against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence (Wales) Act
  4. Debate: "A National Contemporary Art Gallery Wales Feasibility Study" and "A Sport Museum for Wales Feasibility Study"
  5. Welsh Conservatives debate - Local Authorities
  6. Plaid Cymru debate - Poverty