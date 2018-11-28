AMs discuss promoting the Welsh language

Summary
- ??? Committee
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Transport
- Questions to the Counsel General
- Debate on the Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee report: Selling Wales to the World
- Debate on the Culture, Welsh Language and Communications Committee report: Building Resilience, Inquiry into Non-Public Funding of the Arts
- Plaid Cymru debate - M4 Corridor Decision
- Plaid Cymru debate - Direct Farm Payments
- Short Debate: Swansea Parkway: the next steps for the Swansea Bay City Region?