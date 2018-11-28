Senedd

AMs discuss promoting the Welsh language

Summary

  2. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Transport
  3. Questions to the Counsel General
  4. Debate on the Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee report: Selling Wales to the World
  5. Debate on the Culture, Welsh Language and Communications Committee report: Building Resilience, Inquiry into Non-Public Funding of the Arts
  6. Plaid Cymru debate - M4 Corridor Decision
  7. Plaid Cymru debate - Direct Farm Payments
  8. Short Debate: Swansea Parkway: the next steps for the Swansea Bay City Region?