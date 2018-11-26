May to outline Brexit deal

We're covering another busy week in Westminster here, as Theresa May prepares to face MPs in the Commons this afternoon, to make a statement on the Brexit negotiations.

Brexit: Back my deal or risk more division, May to tell MPs - BBC News

There'll be plenty to follow in the Houses of Parliament this week, as well, with the PM appearing before the Liaison Committee (the super-select committee, made up of chairs of other committees) on Thursday; as well as the usual crop of questions, debates, statements and bills.

For more of what's on this week, you can turn to our parliamentary correspondent Mark D'Arcy's blog.

Thanks for joining us.