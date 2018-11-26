May to outline Brexit deal

Summary

  1. Defence questions first item on agenda in Commons
  2. Prime minister's statement on Brexit
  3. Debate on centenary of the RAF
  4. Peers to question ministers at 2.30pm
  5. Lords to examine upskirting bill
  6. Debate on 80th anniversary of Kindertransport
  7. Debate on e-petition on sale of fireworks

    We're covering another busy week in Westminster here, as Theresa May prepares to face MPs in the Commons this afternoon, to make a statement on the Brexit negotiations.

    Brexit: Back my deal or risk more division, May to tell MPs - BBC News

    There'll be plenty to follow in the Houses of Parliament this week, as well, with the PM appearing before the Liaison Committee (the super-select committee, made up of chairs of other committees) on Thursday; as well as the usual crop of questions, debates, statements and bills.

    For more of what's on this week, you can turn to our parliamentary correspondent Mark D'Arcy's blog.

    Thanks for joining us.

