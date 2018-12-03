Brexit secretary quizzed by MPs

Welcome to our coverage of the day's events in the House of Commons and House of Lords, the committee rooms and the Westminster Hall debating chamber. A busy week ahead, as MPs and peers prepare to debate the PM's proposed EU withdrawal deal. There's an early start to the Commons week, though, with a session from the Exiting the EU Committee beginning at 1.30pm today. We'll be covering it here. Thanks for joining us.
Live Reporting
By Robbie Hawkins, Sophie Morris and Ryan Brown
All times stated are UK
Good morning
Welcome to our coverage of the day's events in the House of Commons and House of Lords, the committee rooms and the Westminster Hall debating chamber.
A busy week ahead, as MPs and peers prepare to debate the PM's proposed EU withdrawal deal.
There's an early start to the Commons week, though, with a session from the Exiting the EU Committee beginning at 1.30pm today. We'll be covering it here.
Thanks for joining us.