Mark Drakeford elected Wales' first minister

The topic chosen by Andrew R.T. Davies (South Wales Central) for the Short Debate is "Lucy's Law: the campaign to improve animal welfare by banning the sale and breeding of puppies and kittens by pet shops and all commercial third party dealers".
BBCCopyright: BBC
'Nothing screams Christmas more than a debate on sewer blockages'
Minister for Environment Hannah Blythyn says: "Nothing screams Christmas more than a debate on sewer blockages".
She draws attention to the Welsh Government’s work with water companies to "explore options to address the problem of consumable items causing blockages when flushed down the toilet".
BBCCopyright: BBC
'Improve public awareness in terms of consumable materials'
Plaid Cymru's Llyr Gruffydd calls on the Welsh Government to "work with Dŵr Cymru and other agencies to improve public awareness in terms of consumable materials in order to reduce blockages in the sewerage system" and "to explore the possibilities of using new taxes to reduce the use of consumable materials".
BBCCopyright: BBC
Around 2,000 sewer blockages every month
The topic chosen for the United Kingdom Independence Party debate is sewer blockage.
UKIP propose that the National Assembly for Wales:
2. Regrets that, across Wales, there are around 2,000 sewer blockages every month, many of which are caused by people flushing consumable items like cotton buds and wet wipes down the toilet.
3. Calls on the Welsh Government to widen work on extended producer responsibility beyond food and drink to include consumable items such as wet wipes and cotton buds.
4. Calls on the UK Government to legislate for regulatory testing of products such as wet wipes and cotton buds; and if such products fail the new Water industry flushability test, producers must package those products with a clear, bold and prominent ‘do not flush’ logo.
Supporters of the motion
The supporters of the motion include Labour and Plaid Cymru AMs.
1.Notes a proposal for a Bill on waste prevention and recycling.
2. Notes that the purpose of this Bill would be to:
a) prevent waste through placing recycling requirements on food producers and retailers in respect of packaging and packaging waste; and
b) introduce extended producer responsibilities to ensure that the costs of recycling and waste management are shared equitably, with producers contributing to the financial cost of treatment at the end of their product’s life.
Conservative Mark Isherwood says the UK government recognises that all rights set out in the UN Declaration of Human Rights are of equal importance.
He calls on AMs to welcome "the action taken by the UK government in prioritising tackling modern day slavery, defending freedom of religion or belief, ending inequality and discrimination, and promoting democracy."
BBCCopyright: BBC
'Proactive measures to prevent far right-extremism'
Plaid Cymru's Leanne Wood regrets the growth of political movements that reject the principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and calls on the Welsh Government to "ensure that its work on tackling extremism includes proactive measures to prevent far right-extremism".
BBCCopyright: BBC
70th anniversary of adoption of Universal Declaration of Human Rights
The first debate of the day is on International Human Rights Day, which was on Monday 10 December.
Live Reporting
By Alun Jones and Nia Harri
All times stated are UK
Hwyl fawr
That's it from the Siambr for today and for this term.
Senedd Live returns after the Christmas recess on Tuesday 8 January 2019.
Nadolig Llawen/Have a great Christmas!
'Day of huge significance for our nation'
BBC journalist tweets
Consultation to begin in Wales on 22 February
The Welsh Government has announced a consultation on so-called Lucy's Law.
It would ban dealers and pet shops from selling dogs and cats under six months old meaning they could only be obtained from licensed breeders or shelters.
A consultation in England ended in September while Wales' Rural Affairs Secretary Lesley Griffiths says a similar consultation would begin in Wales on 22 February.
Campaign to improve animal welfare
The topic chosen by Andrew R.T. Davies (South Wales Central) for the Short Debate is "Lucy's Law: the campaign to improve animal welfare by banning the sale and breeding of puppies and kittens by pet shops and all commercial third party dealers".
'Nothing screams Christmas more than a debate on sewer blockages'
Minister for Environment Hannah Blythyn says: "Nothing screams Christmas more than a debate on sewer blockages".
She draws attention to the Welsh Government’s work with water companies to "explore options to address the problem of consumable items causing blockages when flushed down the toilet".
'Improve public awareness in terms of consumable materials'
Plaid Cymru's Llyr Gruffydd calls on the Welsh Government to "work with Dŵr Cymru and other agencies to improve public awareness in terms of consumable materials in order to reduce blockages in the sewerage system" and "to explore the possibilities of using new taxes to reduce the use of consumable materials".
Around 2,000 sewer blockages every month
The topic chosen for the United Kingdom Independence Party debate is sewer blockage.
UKIP propose that the National Assembly for Wales:
1. Notes the report of Water UK 'Wipes in Sewer Blockage Study'.
2. Regrets that, across Wales, there are around 2,000 sewer blockages every month, many of which are caused by people flushing consumable items like cotton buds and wet wipes down the toilet.
3. Calls on the Welsh Government to widen work on extended producer responsibility beyond food and drink to include consumable items such as wet wipes and cotton buds.
4. Calls on the UK Government to legislate for regulatory testing of products such as wet wipes and cotton buds; and if such products fail the new Water industry flushability test, producers must package those products with a clear, bold and prominent ‘do not flush’ logo.
Supporters of the motion
The supporters of the motion include Labour and Plaid Cymru AMs.
David Rees (Aberavon)Dawn Bowden (Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney)Hefin David (Caerphilly)Helen Mary Jones (Mid and West Wales)Jayne Bryant (Newport West)Jenny Rathbone (Cardiff Central)John Griffiths (Newport East)Julie Morgan (Cardiff North)Mark Isherwood (North Wales)Mick Antonow (Pontypridd)Mike Hedges (Swansea East)Rhianon Passmore Islwyn)Rhun ap Iorwerth (Ynys Môn)Vikki Howells (Cynon Valley)
'Support more employers to adopt the real living wage'
The topic of the Member Debate under Standing Order 11.21(iv) is the Living Wage.
Jane Hutt (Vale of Glamorgan) proposes that the National Assembly for Wales
1. Notes the report by Cardiff Business School, 'The Living Wage Employer Experience'.
2. Welcomes the action taken by 174 employers across the public, private and third sectors in Wales to pay their employees the real living wage.
3. Calls on the Welsh Government to:
a) identify measures to support more employers in the public, private and third sectors to adopt the real living wage and become accredited real living wage employers; and
b) consider strengthening the Code of Practice on Ethical Employment in Supply Chains in relation to the real living wage.
Placing recycling requirements on food producers and retailers
The next debate is on a Member's Legislative Proposal - Waste Prevention and Recycling.
Jenny Rathbone (Cardiff Central) currently suspended by Labour over Jewish comments, proposes that the assembly:
1.Notes a proposal for a Bill on waste prevention and recycling.
2. Notes that the purpose of this Bill would be to:
a) prevent waste through placing recycling requirements on food producers and retailers in respect of packaging and packaging waste; and
b) introduce extended producer responsibilities to ensure that the costs of recycling and waste management are shared equitably, with producers contributing to the financial cost of treatment at the end of their product’s life.
Childcare Funding (Wales) Bill approved
AMs approve the Childcare Funding (Wales) Bill.
There were 30 for, no abstentions and 24 against.
Plaid Cymru oppose Welsh Government’s bill
Plaid Cymru's Sian Gwenllian confirms that they will vote against the bill on the basis that it does not provide universal provision of childcare.
She says the Welsh Government’s bill unfairly discriminates against unemployed parents or parents who are looking to return to work.
Bill 'does not cut the legislative mustard'
Conservative Janet Finch-Saunders says this bill "does not cut the legislative mustard". She says key policy areas have been left off the face of the bill, "potentially leaving it as an empty vessel".
Guide to Public Bills and Acts
There is generally a four-stage process for the consideration of a Public Bill involving:
Final stage of Childcare Funding (Wales) Bill
We now reach the Stage 4 debate on the Childcare Funding (Wales) Bill.
A scheme offering free childcare for parents of three and four-year-olds was first piloted within seven council areas with a plan to extend it to the whole of Wales by 2020 at an estimated cost of £100m a year.
'Strengthen rights and protections'
Leader of the House Julie James says the Welsh Government is "committed to looking at ways to strengthen rights and protections in Wales".
She says a seminar will be convened early in the new year with key stakeholders to scope the work needed.
Stephen Yaxley-Lennon
Rhianon Passmore refers not to Tommy Robinson but Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, the far-right activist's real name.
Mr Robinson was recently appointed as an adviser to UKIP UK leader Gerard Batten, prompting a number of people to resign from the party, including former leader Nigel Farage.
'Prioritising tackling modern day slavery'
Conservative Mark Isherwood says the UK government recognises that all rights set out in the UN Declaration of Human Rights are of equal importance.
He calls on AMs to welcome "the action taken by the UK government in prioritising tackling modern day slavery, defending freedom of religion or belief, ending inequality and discrimination, and promoting democracy."
'Proactive measures to prevent far right-extremism'
Plaid Cymru's Leanne Wood regrets the growth of political movements that reject the principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and calls on the Welsh Government to "ensure that its work on tackling extremism includes proactive measures to prevent far right-extremism".
70th anniversary of adoption of Universal Declaration of Human Rights
The first debate of the day is on International Human Rights Day, which was on Monday 10 December.
It's the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.