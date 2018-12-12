Mark Drakeford elected Wales' first minister

The topic of the Member Debate under Standing Order 11.21(iv) is the Living Wage.

Jane Hutt (Vale of Glamorgan) proposes that the National Assembly for Wales

1. Notes the report by Cardiff Business School, 'The Living Wage Employer Experience '.

2. Welcomes the action taken by 174 employers across the public, private and third sectors in Wales to pay their employees the real living wage.

3. Calls on the Welsh Government to:

a) identify measures to support more employers in the public, private and third sectors to adopt the real living wage and become accredited real living wage employers; and

b) consider strengthening the Code of Practice on Ethical Employment in Supply Chains in relation to the real living wage.