May set to delay key Brexit vote
PM understood to be postponing Brexit vote | UK can cancel Brexit - EU court | Brexit: A really simple guide
- Theresa May set to make statement to MPs at 15:30 GMT
- The PM is expected to delay Tuesday vote on her Brexit deal
- Statement to follow from Commons leader Andrea Leadsom
- Brexit Secretary will make third statement, on ECJ ruling that the UK can unilaterally halt Brexit process
By Kate Whannel, Emma Harrison, Jennifer Scott and Georgina Pattinson
All times stated are UK
Shadow housing secretary: 'Ministers don't seem to be told what policy is'
Shadow housing secretary John Healey says in the midst of today's "political chaos" he wonders whether it is worth questioning the housing, communities and local government secretary at all, as cabinet ministers "don't seem to really be told what government policy is".
Minister: Johnson 'last person on Earth' to make progress with Brussels
A Foreign Office minister has criticised the claims of his former boss Boris Johnson for his Brexit comments on the backstop over the Irish border.
Boris Johnson told Andrew Marr at the weekend that the UK should withhold payments to Brussels and prepare to leave the EU without a deal.
Reacting to DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds supporting the former foreign secretary, Sir Alan Duncan said on BBC Two's Politics Live that Mr Johnson was the "last person on Earth who would make any progress in negotiating with the EU at the moment."
Watch: Varadkar says deal is 'the only agreement on the table'
Brexit timetable 'all thrown up'
Dr Catherine Haddon, from the Institute for Government, says the Brexit timetable is "all thrown up".
She adds that MPs will need to vote on the agreement at some point but Theresa May "could keep pushing this down the line".
The amount of time Mrs May has depends on whether her own MPs decide to trigger a leadership contest, she says.
House of Commons day begins...
Over in the Commons, business is getting started with MPs asking Housing, Communities and Local Government ministers questions.
Conservative MP Scott Mann kicks things off with a question on land value capture.
The prime minister is expected to give a statement to MPs around 15:30 GMT.
Brexit: Does Brussels blink?
One of the more memorable quotes of the Brexit saga was ascribed to an anonymous source within the Democratic Unionist Party, in Northern Ireland.
"This is a battle of who blinks first - and we've cut off our eyelids."
As Prime Minister Theresa May wonders how she will get her Brexit deal through Parliament, it's understood that she's pushing the EU for a little wiggle room.
And that raises the question: does Brussels ever blink?
Read more from our Reality Check here.
Today in the Commons
A busy afternoon in the House of Commons will begin at 2.30pm with housing, communities and local government questions, before Theresa May makes a highly anticipated statement on exiting the EU at 3.30pm.
After the prime minister's speech, Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom will deliver a revised business motion, setting out changes to business in the Commons for the days ahead.
Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay will then deliver a statement responding to the European Court of Justice's ruling on the potential for Article 50 to be revoked.
The ECJ this morning ruled that the UK can cancel Brexit without the permission of the other 27 EU members.
May is 'a lame duck prime minister'
Shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon describes Theresa May as "a lame duck prime minister" and calls on her to step aside.
"If Theresa May doesn't bring the vote that is admittance that she can't command the confidence of the House," he says.
He says that Labour would pursue a "a common sense approach that would protect jobs and protect sovereignty".
Allen: 'Revoking Article 50 may be an option'
Whips 'confident' they can delay vote
How could the vote be delayed?
'PM has listened to concerns'
5 Live audience react to vote delay
BBC Radio 5 live
Verhofstadt: 'It's time they make up their mind!'
Bid to overturn Brexit fails in High Court
In breaking news, a group of expats has failed in a High Court bid to have the result of the EU referendum declared void because of overspending by pro-Leave campaigners.
Gardiner: 'Funny that!'
Cable: PM lost her nerve
"Theresa May appears to have marched her depleted troops to the top of the hill only to lose her nerve," says Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable.
"She is hopelessly weakened. There is little point postponing the vote when nothing concerning the deal will change.
"The Conservatives are wilfully prolonging Brexit uncertainty because they can't get their deal through Parliament.
"This deadlock must be broken by giving the people the final say, including the opportunity to remain in the EU."
Evans: 'Wise decision' to delay vote
Tory Brexiteer Nigel Evans says the PM has made a "very wise decision" to delay the vote.
He told BBC News that it shows she is "listening", adding: "I'm not going to criticise my prime minister for listening."
He said the PM now has "very strong authority from Parliament" to go back to Brussels and renegotiate.
"It buys the PM a little bit of time, not to save her skin, but to ensure she completes that contract with the British people - goes back to Brussels and says we’re not separating Northern Ireland from the UK and we'll have to leave unilaterally - you have to give me this - otherwise I'm not going to push that to Parliament.”
DUP demands changes to withdrawal agreement
"Deferring the vote is only of any use if the government is prepared to go to Brussels and insist on necessary changes to the withdrawal agreement," Democratic Unionist Party deputy leader Nigel Dodds said.
"Few people accepted this was the best deal available and the prime minister's actions today prove that."
Theresa May relies on support from the DUP to keep her government in power.
'No Brexit at all'
Northern Ireland parties Sinn Féin, SDLP, Alliance and NI Greens have released a joint statement reiterating their preference for "no Brexit at all".
"We have a shared responsibility to protect jobs, economic stability, the environment and people's livelihoods," the statement reads.
"At the very least, this means avoiding a hard border, protecting the Good Friday Agreement and hard won peace of the past 20 years, and staying within the Single Market and a Customs Union.
"Therefore as a basis for this, we maintain that there is a pressing need for the backstop as set out in the Withdrawal Agreement to be banked.
"By contrast, we believe that a no deal situation would be catastrophic for our economy and society."