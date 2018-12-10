MEPs to debate conservation funding
You can read about events at this week's Strasbourg plenary session here.
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- Sitting begins at 16.00 GMT with debate on week's agenda
- Then: MEPs will debate funding for EU conservation projects
- They will also discuss EU-wide workplace limits on chemicals exposure
- Later: Debate on transparency of EU's food authorisation process
Live Reporting
By Paul Seddon
All times stated are UK
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to coverage of today’s plenary sitting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
The sitting will be getting underway shortly, when MEPs will hear administrative announcements and approve the agenda.
Proposals to add debates have to be made to the President at least one hour before the sitting opens.
They can be tabled by one of the Parliament’s committees, one of its political groups, or a group of 40 MEPs – it must then be approved by a simple majority.