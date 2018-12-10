MEPs to debate conservation funding

You can read about events at this week's Strasbourg plenary session here.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Sitting begins at 16.00 GMT with debate on week's agenda
  2. Then: MEPs will debate funding for EU conservation projects
  3. They will also discuss EU-wide workplace limits on chemicals exposure
  4. Later: Debate on transparency of EU's food authorisation process

Live Reporting

By Paul Seddon

All times stated are UK

  1. Good afternoon

    Hello and welcome to coverage of today’s plenary sitting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

    The sitting will be getting underway shortly, when MEPs will hear administrative announcements and approve the agenda.

    Proposals to add debates have to be made to the President at least one hour before the sitting opens.

    They can be tabled by one of the Parliament’s committees, one of its political groups, or a group of 40 MEPs – it must then be approved by a simple majority.

Back to top