Live

May to update MPs on EU summit

Follow us on Twitter @BBCParliament

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Education questions at start of the day
  2. PM to deliver statement on EU negotiations
  3. Lords to meet for questions at 2.30pm

Live Reporting

By Georgina Pattinson

All times stated are UK

  1. Good morning

    Welcome to our coverage of the last week of Parliament before MPs and peers rise on Thursday for the Christmas recess.

    We'll be covering events in the Commons today, as the prime minister makes a statement on recent negotiations in Brussels over the UK's departure from the EU.

    The Commons and Lords gets going at 2.30pm. Thanks for joining us.

Back to top