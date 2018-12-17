May to update MPs on EU summit

Welcome to our coverage of the last week of Parliament before MPs and peers rise on Thursday for the Christmas recess. We'll be covering events in the Commons today, as the prime minister makes a statement on recent negotiations in Brussels over the UK's departure from the EU. The Commons and Lords gets going at 2.30pm. Thanks for joining us.
Live Reporting
By Georgina Pattinson
All times stated are UK
Good morning
Welcome to our coverage of the last week of Parliament before MPs and peers rise on Thursday for the Christmas recess.
We'll be covering events in the Commons today, as the prime minister makes a statement on recent negotiations in Brussels over the UK's departure from the EU.
The Commons and Lords gets going at 2.30pm. Thanks for joining us.