AMs quiz health secretary

Bore da.

This morning the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee is discussing a Legislative Consent Motion on the Healthcare (International Arrangements) Bill.

The evidence session is with the Minister for Health and Social Services Vaughan Gething.

A Legislative Consent Memorandum must be laid, and a Legislative Consent Motion may be tabled, before the National Assembly for Wales if a UK Parliamentary Bill makes provision in relation to Wales for any purpose within, or which modifies the legislative competence of the National Assembly.

The Healthcare (International Arrangements) Bill was introduced in the House of Commons on 26 October 2018.