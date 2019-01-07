Live
MPs quiz work and pensions ministers
Summary
- Commons business begins at 2.30pm with questions to work and pensions ministers
- Then: Urgent questions on Brexit negotiations and jailed charity-worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
- Followed by: Statements on 10-year plan for NHS England and English Channel migrant crossings
- Then: Statement on drone regulation following Gatwick disruption
- Later: MPs debate response to bullying and harassment report
- House of Lords sits from 2.30pm
By Richard Morris, Robbie Hawkins and Sophie Morris
All times stated are UK
Government questioned on freight rail in the north
Labour's Lord Berkeley asks if Transport for the North will consider increasing capacity for freight travel between Manchester and Leeds.
Transport Minister Baroness Sugg says the government is planning to spend £2.9bn on the Trans-Pennine route, and will continue to work on "potential future benefits" for freight.
Lord Berkeley says there is "enormous pressure" for freight to be able to travel across the rail network as the M62 is "enormously congested". He asks for "categoric assurance" that freight can run from now.
Baroness Sugg says that there is "some freight on the route already" and it plays "an important role" in reducing congestion on motorways.
Today in the Lords
The day in the House of Lords also gets underway at 2:30pm, with oral question on topics including migration statistics and freight transport in the north.
Then the Lords will consider the Offensive Weapons Bill, which is currently on its second reading.
The legislation would create a series of new criminal offences relating to firearms, knives and acids including a ban on the possession of corrosive substances in a public place.
Peers are expected to end their day at around 8:30pm.
Today in the Commons
House of Commons
Parliament
Hello and welcome back - Parliament is sitting again for the first time since the Christmas recess.
In the Commons, MPs begin the day with questions to work and pensions ministers, before Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn asks the first of two urgent questions.
Mr Corbyn will request a statement on progress made in achieving changes to the government's Brexit deal, which MPs are due to vote on next week.
After this Labour MP Tulip Sadiq will ask a question on Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's ongoing imprisonment in Iran.
Following urgent questions, there will be ministerial statements on the new 10-year plan for the NHS in England, and migrant crossings over the English Channel.
There will also be a third statement on drone regulation from Transport Secretary Chris Grayling.
After that, the day's main debate will focus on Westminster's response to an October report on bullying and harassment, and there's also time assigned for a backbench debate on children's social care.
The day will end with an adjournment debate on the report by the UN's special rapporteur on poverty in the UK.