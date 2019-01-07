MPs quiz work and pensions ministers

HoL Copyright: HoL

Labour's Lord Berkeley asks if Transport for the North will consider increasing capacity for freight travel between Manchester and Leeds.

Transport Minister Baroness Sugg says the government is planning to spend £2.9bn on the Trans-Pennine route, and will continue to work on "potential future benefits" for freight.

Lord Berkeley says there is "enormous pressure" for freight to be able to travel across the rail network as the M62 is "enormously congested". He asks for "categoric assurance" that freight can run from now.

Baroness Sugg says that there is "some freight on the route already" and it plays "an important role" in reducing congestion on motorways.