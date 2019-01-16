AMs quiz National Museum of Wales

Asked by David Melding about the critical Thurley Review , David Anderson says there has been a 46% increase in net income since 2016/17, reflecting the Museum’s efforts in expanding its income generation activities. The Museum is expanding these activities further and is recruiting a commercial director to take this forward.

The review conducted by former English Heritage chief executive Dr Simon Thurley found weaknesses in the museum's ability to attract income from sources other than its government grant, and recommended it appoints a commercial director to attract new investment and establish a membership scheme.