AMs quiz National Museum of Wales
Summary
- Culture, Welsh Language and Communications Committee
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Minister for Economy and Transport
- Questions to the Counsel General and Brexit Minister
- Statutory Instrument Consent Motion: The Marine Environment (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2018
- Debate on the General Principles of the Autism (Wales) Bill
- Debate on the Equality, Local Government and Communities Committee report: Fire Safety in High-Rise Buildings
- Plaid Cymru debate - No Deal Brexit
- Short Debate: A contract for better mental health first aid in the workplace.
By Alun Jones and Nia Harri
46% increase in net income since 2016/17
Asked by David Melding about the critical Thurley Review, David Anderson says there has been a 46% increase in net income since 2016/17, reflecting the Museum’s efforts in expanding its income generation activities. The Museum is expanding these activities further and is recruiting a commercial director to take this forward.
The review conducted by former English Heritage chief executive Dr Simon Thurley found weaknesses in the museum's ability to attract income from sources other than its government grant, and recommended it appoints a commercial director to attract new investment and establish a membership scheme.
National Roman Legion Museum closed until autumn 2019
Questions are asked about the roof works at the National Roman Legion Museum
In September 2018 the National Roman Legion Museum closed its doors to the public so that essential roof maintenance could take place.
AMs are told the museum will remain closed until autumn 2019, but staff will continue to deliver the Museum’s formal provision for schools during this period.
'Very nearly' reached Welsh Government target of 1.8 million visitors
David Anderson, Director General, says they "very nearly" reached the Welsh Government target of 1.8 million visitors to the seven national museums.
This was highest ever number of visitors since the Museum was founded in 1907 and an increase in attendance of 101.7% since 2001, when the Welsh Government introduced free entry.
'Broken' relationship between Welsh Government and National Museum Wales
In September 2017, the Thurley Review found the relationship between the Welsh Government and National Museum Wales had broken down and the museum was too dependent on a £20m government grant.
It followed a long-running industrial dispute over pay.
There had also been a public disagreement over the government's proposals to merge some of its commercial functions with other heritage organisations.
Witnesses
Giving evidence are David Anderson, Director General, and Nia Williams, Director of Education and Engagement.
Tribute to Steffan Lewis
Committee chair Bethan Sayed begins by paying tribute to South Wales East AM Steffan Lewis, who died on Friday at the age of 34.
