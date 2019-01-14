Live
MEPs debate pesticide approval process
You can read about events at this week's Strasbourg plenary session here.
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- MEPs debate report on EU's pesticide approval process
- Committee has been investigating matter since glyphosate controversy in 2017
- Then: Debate on relaxing restrictions on firms hiring vehicles from another EU country
- Later: Debate on gender balance in the European Parliament
Live Reporting
By Paul Seddon
All times stated are UK
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to coverage of the European Parliament’s first plenary sitting 0f 2019, which gets underway today in Strasbourg.
The sitting will begin shortly, when MEPs will hear administrative announcements and approve the agenda.
Proposals to add debates have to be made to the President at least one hour before the sitting opens.
They can be tabled by one of the Parliament’s committees, one of its political groups, or a group of 40 MEPs – it must then be approved by a simple majority.