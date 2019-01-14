Live

MPs questions defence ministers

MPs continue debate on Brexit later

Summary

  1. MPs continue debate on the government’s Brexit deal
  2. PM to make statement on Brexit negotiations
  3. They will vote on whether to approve the deal next Tuesday
  4. Questions to Defence ministers start the day
  5. Urgent question on Universal Credit

By Richard Morris, Sophie Morris and Robbie Hawkins

All times stated are UK

