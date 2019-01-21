Live
May to make Brexit statement
Follow us on Twitter @BBCParliament
Summary
- PM to make Brexit statement at about 1530 GMT
- Statement to lay out way forward on Brexit after planned deal rejected by MPs last week.
- Statement to come on security situation in NI
- Day starts with Home Office questions
- Later on: Brexit bill on healthcare to be examined
Live Reporting
By Sophie Morris, Richard Morris and Robbie Hawkins
All times stated are UK
PM to make Brexit statement
Welcome to our coverage of Westminster today.
We'll be reporting what's going on in the House of Commons, House of Lords and around Westminster.
All eyes will be on the Commons from 3.30pm, of course, as the prime minister makes a statement on Brexit.
This statement will look at the way forward on Brexit after her planned deal was rejected by MPs last week.