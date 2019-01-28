MPs question housing ministers

HoC Copyright: HoC

Shadow local government minister MP Andrew Gwynne questions why local authorities have faced different cuts to their budgets in the last twelve months.

Local Government Minister Rishi Sunak says the most deprived authorities today have a spending power per household that is 23% higher than those that are least deprived.

Mr Gwynne says poorer areas are poorer on the government's watch, and notes that it is "only going to get worse" as the department "seek to shift funds from the poorest in our community to some of the wealthiest".

He calls for the government to accept Labour's request for the National Audit Office to carry out an independent assessment of their 'fair funding review' before its implementation.

Mr Sunak says the government is supporting everyone in the country, with an extra £1bn invested in social services in the coming year.