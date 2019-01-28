Live
MPs question housing ministers
Summary
- Housing, Communities and Local Government ministers questioned by MPs
- Two urgent questions - on Venezuela and on teacher recruitment
- MPs debate Immigration Bill
- Later: vote on proxy voting
- Lords to hold Brexit debate
Councils to receive £56.5m for 'Brexit preparations'
Housing, Communities and Local Government questions
Housing Secretary James Brokenshire announces that local authorities will receive £56.5m from the government "to help them with their Brexit preparations".
He adds that this money will help local authorities to deliver essential services and to ensure they are "able to respond to any Brexit scenario".
Minister defends regional spread of council cuts
Housing, Communities and Local Government questions
Shadow local government minister MP Andrew Gwynne questions why local authorities have faced different cuts to their budgets in the last twelve months.
Local Government Minister Rishi Sunak says the most deprived authorities today have a spending power per household that is 23% higher than those that are least deprived.
Mr Gwynne says poorer areas are poorer on the government's watch, and notes that it is "only going to get worse" as the department "seek to shift funds from the poorest in our community to some of the wealthiest".
He calls for the government to accept Labour's request for the National Audit Office to carry out an independent assessment of their 'fair funding review' before its implementation.
Mr Sunak says the government is supporting everyone in the country, with an extra £1bn invested in social services in the coming year.
Peer asks about Florence Nightingale commemoration plans
Oral questions
Crossbench peer Lord Crisp asks what the government is planning to do to commemorate the bicentenary of the birth of Florence Nightingale in 2020.
Culture Minister Lord Ashton says the Department for Health and Social Care is working with the Chief Medical Officer over discussions for planned events.
Lord Crisp says that Florence Nightingale "is a truly inspirational figure" worldwide. The UK should be using this as an opportunity to promote the UK's work in health worldwide, he adds.
Lord Ashton says "this is a very good opportunity" to support nursing in the UK and worldwide. The NHS is "celebrating the year of the nurse in 2020", he adds.
Success of Help to Buy scheme questioned
Housing, Communities and Local Government questions
Conservative MP Robert Courts asks what steps the department is taking to help young people get on the housing ladder.
James Brokenshire names a number of government schemes designed to make buying a house easier. He says 58% of people using the Help to Buy scheme were under 35.
Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable says Help to Buy has "undoubtedly" helped some onto the housing market but also pushed others out, as it has caused market prices to rise.
He asks what Mr Brokenshire makes of a recent report, which he says suggested the net impact of the scheme has been "at best neutral, and probably negative".
Mr Brokenshire says the government has overseen the first sustained rise in home ownership among 30-34 year olds in 30 years, and Help to Buy has been an important part of that.
Peer urges changes to sexual offences laws
Oral questions
Labour's Lord Campbell-Savours asks what plans there are to reform sexual offences legislation.
Justice Minister Baroness Vere says the government is "committed" to ensuring that the law on sexual offences is "fit for purpose".
Lord Campbell-Savours asks if it right that people can make false accusations against important people. "The law is a shambles," he adds.
Baroness Vere says that this matter has been subject to "rigorous debate" in the Lords over recent months.
She adds that police can charge those making false accusations with perverting the course of justice or fraud.
Peers question government over Ofcom report into RT
Parliament
Labour's peer Lord Foulkes asks for the government's assessment of an Ofcom report which found the Kremlin-backed RT news channel broke TV impartiality rules over the Salisbury nerve agent attacks.
Culture Minister Lord Ashton says such investigations are a "matter for Ofcom" and the government does not interfere with the regulator's decisions.
Lord Foulkes says RT, formerly known as Russia Today, "takes advantage of the freedoms available in this country that are not available in Russia".
He calls for action against RT, Sputnik and social network accounts used to "spread fake news" around the UK.
Lord Ashton says the PM "has been open" on the fact that Russia has been orchestrating a "sustained" campaign of disinformation around Europe.
He says that children are being taught internet literacy and similar lessons will be given to older members of society.
Shadow housing secretary questions rise in homelessness
Housing, Communities and Local Government questions
Shadow housing secretary John Healey says it is "shocking" that in a country as "decent and well off" as the UK, nearly 600 homeless people have died.
He questions why the number has risen in the last five years.
Housing Secretary James Brokenshire says the government is looking at the evidence surrounding homelessness and making sure that young people are prevented from becoming homeless, and the most vulnerable are protected.
Mr Healey says with snow forecast this week, some areas of the UK have seen no extra help.
He calls for the government to invest an extra £100m in emergency measures for homeless people "to save lives and ensure nobody dies this winter".
Mr Brokenshire says homelessness is "also about issues of addiction and mental health" and that the government is working to ensure that rough sleeping is made "a thing of the past".
More on today's debate in the Lords
Head of Research Services, Lords library, tweets
What's being done to reduce homeless deaths?
Housing, Communities and Local Government questions
Labour MP Preet Kaur Gill begins the week with a question to Housing, Communities and Local Government ministers regarding efforts to reduce the death rate among homeless people.
She says 597 homeless people died in England and Wales last year, a 24% increase on the previous year.
Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary James Brokenshire says every homeless death is one too many. £1.2bn has been allocated to prevent and reduce rough sleeping, he says, with an extra £5m provided to councils for extra support during cold weather.
Labour's Rosie Duffield asks about access to mental health and addiction services for homeless people. Mr Brokenshire points out the extra £30m assigned in the NHS long term plan for helping homeless people access services.
Another Labour MP, Anna McMorrin, says more social housing is a solution for homeless. She calls for the suspension of Right to Buy scheme.
Mr Brokenshire says the government has built more council houses in its time than 13 years of the Labour government.
Labour peer calls for care workers to be paid for travel
Labour's Lord Wills asks what is being done to ensure home care workers are paid the national living wage while travelling between appointments.
Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Minister Lord Henley says "the law is clear" that workers are allowed minimum wage payments during travel. He advises affected workers to speak to their employer, or HMRC or ACAS.
Lord Wills says "it is a disgrace" that 50% of home care workers are not paid while travelling between appointments. In all, 220,000 workers do not receive the national minimum wage, he says.
Lord Henley says he will "look at the figures" that Lord Wills has quoted, as he isn't sure they are correct. Local Authorities should ensure that staff are paid properly, he states.
What's happening in the Lords?
Coming up...
Oral questions begins at 2:35pm, with questions ranging from home care workers to the RT news channel, which has been found in breach of Ofcom rules.
Then, the Lords will further debate Brexit, in line with the meaningful vote legislation.
The motion to be debated will be that the Lords have considered what the prime minister told the Commons a week ago about planned next steps.
The Labour opposition in the Lords have tabled a motion to reject a no-deal Brexit, and calls on the government to allow enough time for scrutiny of Brexit legislation before exit day.
These motions in the Lords do not have power over the Brexit process, but allow the upper chamber to have their voices and expertise heard.
Today in the Commons
What's coming up?
An exciting week in the Commons kicks off this afternoon with Housing, Communities and Local Government questions from 2.30pm.
After that, Labour MP Mike Gapes will ask an urgent question on the ongoing situation in Venezuela, followed by another UQ - this one from shadow education secretary Angela Rayner regarding the new teacher recruitment and retention strategy.
From there, MPs move onto the main legislative focus of the day: the second reading of the Immigration and Social Security Co-ordination(EU Withdrawal) Bill.
This was originally planned for earlier this month but was postponed following the unsuccessful motion of no confidence in the government. The bill ends free movement of people and amends necessary immigration and social security legislation post-Brexit.
There will then be a vote on introducing proxy voting in the Commons - allowing MPs on parental leave to nominate another MP to vote on their behalf - before Labour's Vicky Foxcroft leads the adjournment debate on the relationship between school exclusions and youth violence.
Welcome
Welcome to our coverage of the week in Westminster.
We'll be reporting on the bills, debates and votes in the Commons and the Lords this week.
Don't forget to look at our parliamentary correspondent Mark D'Arcy's blog - he's got the lowdown on what's coming up this week.