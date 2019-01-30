MEPs react to Brexit votes

EBS Copyright: EBS

Charlotte Knobloch, former President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, warns MEPs that anti-Semitism is "rearing its ugly head again" throughout Europe, and the number of witnesses to the Holocaust is decreasing every year.

The confidence of the Jewish community is "being eroded", she says, with an increase in both verbal and physical attacks on Jews.

She criticises the UK Labour party's record on anti-Semitism under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn, saying the party is now one of the "most striking problem cases in Europe".

The party, she says, has been "transformed" in recent years and has "left the political centre far behind".