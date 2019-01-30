Live
MEPs react to Brexit votes
Summary
- MEPs react to call from UK Parliament for Brexit deal to be renegotiated
- They have previously insisted the agreement cannot be reopened
- Speeches marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day open sitting
- Later: MEPs will debate alleged breaches of the EU's core values in Hungary
Brexit debate begins
With the agenda approved, MEPs will now begin their debate on Brexit.
First to speak will be Romanian European Affairs Minister Melania-Gabriela Ciot, representing Romania’s EU presidency.
MEPs keep debate on US-EU trade
Opening of the sitting
European Parliament
Strasbourg
There's also a request to postpone a scheduled debate this evening on EU-US trade relations.
The request comes from German MEP Bernd Lange, who chairs the European Parliament's international trade committee.
However his proposal is narrowly rejected, meaning the debate will stay on the agenda.
MEPs add debate on Venezuela
Opening of the sitting
European Parliament
Strasbourg
On behalf of the centre-right EPP group, Spanish MEP Esteban Gonzalez Pons requests a debate today on the political crisis in Venezuela.
MEPs will also vote on a resolution on the matter tomorrow. It comes after opposition leader Juan Guaidó declared himself interim president last week.
The request is approved, and the debate will take place later today.
President announces Brexit scrutiny committee
Opening of the sitting
European Parliament
Brussels
European Parliament President Antonio Tajani announces that the constitutional affairs committee will take the lead in scrutinising the EU-UK Brexit deal.
MEPs will have to ratify any agreement before it can come into force.
EU leaders have asked the European Parliament to start its ratification procedure, he says.
Concern for single market from Belgian MEP
MEPs debate agenda
Next up, MEPs will discuss and approve today’s agenda.
Proposals to change the agenda can be made by a committee, a political group, or a group of 40 MEPs – and must then be approved by a simple majority.
German Jewish leader criticises Labour party
European Parliament
Brussels
Charlotte Knobloch, former President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, warns MEPs that anti-Semitism is "rearing its ugly head again" throughout Europe, and the number of witnesses to the Holocaust is decreasing every year.
The confidence of the Jewish community is "being eroded", she says, with an increase in both verbal and physical attacks on Jews.
She criticises the UK Labour party's record on anti-Semitism under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn, saying the party is now one of the "most striking problem cases in Europe".
The party, she says, has been "transformed" in recent years and has "left the political centre far behind".
Tajani opens sitting
European Parliament
Brussels
European Parliament President Antonio Tajani opens the sitting by telling MEPs the Holocaust must be "constantly there as a warning".
He says there is a need to "do more" to defend the UN resolution which established International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
This includes rejecting "all forms" of Holocaust denial and supporting education programmes, he adds.
Good afternoon
Welcome to coverage of today’s ‘mini plenary’ sitting of the European Parliament in Brussels.
Later this afternoon, MEPs will debate the result of last night’s votes in Westminster – after MPs backed a plan to renegotiate the UK’s Brexit deal.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will speak during the debate, as well as senior MEPs representing the political groups.
However first, there will be a series of speeches to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which officially took place on Sunday.